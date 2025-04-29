Situated Between Sydney And Brisbane Is A Charming Australian City With Unbeatable Coastal Views
When headed Down Under, travelers sometimes make the mistake of sticking only to the big smoke — the big, bustling cities. But for a true taste of that easy-breezy, fun-loving culture that makes Australia one of the happiest countries in the world, you're better off heading further along the coast. Nearly halfway between the urban jungles of Sydney and Brisbane, Port Macquarie captures the best of New South Wales' North Coast glory — including stunning beaches, dramatic headlands, and excellent year-round surf.
While there are heaps of amazing island and coastal getaways in Australia, Port Macquarie offers visitors some truly memorable experiences that others just can't compete with. The surrounding forests host the largest population of koalas on the east coast, making it one of the few places in Australia you're likely to see this highly endangered species in the wild. Those same bushlands are also home to the tallest waterfall in NSW and the largest red bloodwood tree in the world.
What to see and do in Port Macquarie
Australian coastlines are known for their gorgeous and varied natural scenery, and Port Macquarie's is no exception. Whether you're looking to wander beneath lush gumtree canopies or spot koalas in their natural habitat, Sea Acres National Park is the place to be. Its Rainforest Centre includes a 0.8-mile boardwalk, educational displays on the local environment and Aboriginal culture, and a Rainforest Cafe serving light meals beneath bangalow palms. To the south, Burrawan State Park is home to Old Bottlebutt, a 200-year-old bottle-shaped tree with scarlet sap measuring 52 feet around and 170 feet tall. And about a 1.5-hour drive inland, you can witness the breathtaking 650-foot drop of Ellenborough Falls and swim in emerald pools above its cascades.
Find even more iconic koalas and learn about current conservation efforts at the Koala Hospital. Or maybe sea creatures are more your thing? Locals cite the lookout at Tacking Point Lighthouse for frequent sightings of dolphin pods, as well as humpback whales during migration season (May to November). Consider getting there via the Coastal Walk, a 5.5-mile path that showcases Port Macquarie's fantastic seaside scenery. Along the way, you'll pass three main beaches, all known for their enjoyable surf, ranging from beginner- to expert-level breaks.
In town, the Glasshouse presents an eclectic gathering of contemporary, historical, and Indigenous art throughout the year, as well as a program of live shows. Black Duck Brewery has pub grub and tastings of bird-themed beers. (Be sure to try the Golden Goose XPA — or Extra Pale Ale — a floral style that's become core to Australia's craft brew culture.) Port Macquarie is known for its bounty of fresh seafood, and you can dine on a wealth of Moreton Bay bugs, crabs, prawns, and oysters at both casual and upscale venues. There's also Ricardoes, a tomato and strawberry farm nearby where you can dine on fresh-baked scones and pick your own ruby-red produce.
How to get to Port Macquarie and where to stay
To get to Port Macquarie, you'll first need to fly into Sydney or Brisbane (and don't forget to check our list of what to pack to make your long-haul flight more bearable). Both airports offer regional flights to Port Macquarie Airport, serviced by QantasLink or Rex. Should you wish to do a classic Aussie coastal road trip, the drive is approximately four and a half hours from Sydney or six hours from Brisbane. Or, there are connecting train and bus lines that'll get you there in 8 to 11 hours.
Thanks to its popularity with the locals, Port Macquarie offers a range of accommodation options to suit any budget. Four-star hotels feature views of the marina and resort-style pools for around 250 to 350 AUD (160 to 225 USD, as of this writing) per night. Serviced apartments are a popular option, as they are in most Australian coastal towns, and tend to lie on a lower price range. There are also campgrounds in nearby national and state parks and many caravan park options for under 100 AUD (65 USD) per night.