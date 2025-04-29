Situated Between Sydney And Brisbane Is A Charming Australian City With Unbeatable Coastal Views

Australian coastlines are known for their gorgeous and varied natural scenery, and Port Macquarie's is no exception. Whether you're looking to wander beneath lush gumtree canopies or spot koalas in their natural habitat, Sea Acres National Park is the place to be. Its Rainforest Centre includes a 0.8-mile boardwalk, educational displays on the local environment and Aboriginal culture, and a Rainforest Cafe serving light meals beneath bangalow palms. To the south, Burrawan State Park is home to Old Bottlebutt, a 200-year-old bottle-shaped tree with scarlet sap measuring 52 feet around and 170 feet tall. And about a 1.5-hour drive inland, you can witness the breathtaking 650-foot drop of Ellenborough Falls and swim in emerald pools above its cascades.

Find even more iconic koalas and learn about current conservation efforts at the Koala Hospital. Or maybe sea creatures are more your thing? Locals cite the lookout at Tacking Point Lighthouse for frequent sightings of dolphin pods, as well as humpback whales during migration season (May to November). Consider getting there via the Coastal Walk, a 5.5-mile path that showcases Port Macquarie's fantastic seaside scenery. Along the way, you'll pass three main beaches, all known for their enjoyable surf, ranging from beginner- to expert-level breaks.

In town, the Glasshouse presents an eclectic gathering of contemporary, historical, and Indigenous art throughout the year, as well as a program of live shows. Black Duck Brewery has pub grub and tastings of bird-themed beers. (Be sure to try the Golden Goose XPA — or Extra Pale Ale — a floral style that's become core to Australia's craft brew culture.) Port Macquarie is known for its bounty of fresh seafood, and you can dine on a wealth of Moreton Bay bugs, crabs, prawns, and oysters at both casual and upscale venues. There's also Ricardoes, a tomato and strawberry farm nearby where you can dine on fresh-baked scones and pick your own ruby-red produce.