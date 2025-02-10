The 14 Happiest Countries In The World

Happiness is a profound concept that can hardly be translated to numeric data. And yet, researchers and experts have set down certain objective parameters through which to quantify this elusive feeling people across the globe are chasing. Every year, some of the world's leading think tanks and international institutions — namely, Gallup, the United Nations, and, more recently, the University of Oxford — come together in a bid to understand human development and publish happiness rankings in the World Happiness Report.

The happiness criteria for which countries are analyzed cover a spectrum of six wide-ranging categories that are said to add up significantly toward human well-being: gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and corruption. Since the initiation of this particular report in 2013, Scandinavian countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland) have consistently commanded top rankings, with the whole world looking to them in an attempt to figure out what they have been doing right.

"It's important to state they're not talking about happiness in the way we do on a day-to-day basis," renowned psychologist Dr. Tim Sharp, alternatively known as Dr. Happy in Australia (which also features on the ranking), told ABC News. "What these surveys are really measuring is a much broader and bigger and higher construct, which is things like access to education, transport, healthcare and freedom, security and safety." Here are the happiest countries in the world and the factors that go into giving them this wonderful distinction.