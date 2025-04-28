Hidden In A Vibrant State Forest Is Pennsylvania's Highest Peak With Panoramic Views And Scenic Trails

You haven't truly seen the Keystone State in its vast glory until you've been to its highest point, Mount Davis, which is only about 70 miles away from Saltsburg, an underrated historic tourist town just outside of Pittsburgh. The summit in Somerset County sits 3,213 feet above sea level, tucked into a vibrant state forest with panoramic views and scenic trails. Don't expect a long range of jagged mountains, though. Pennsylvania's highlands aren't exactly pointy, but more like a series of gentle slopes.

If you want to take a hike, start out with the High Point Trail first, which leads to the peak on an easy stroll to the top that's less than a mile long one way. Those with a bit more curiosity should check out the 2-mile-long Shelter Rock Trail, which includes the quarry that supplied the stone for the shelter at the High Point. If you've come looking for a bit of a challenge, hit the Tub Mill Run Trail, a stretch of rocky trekking that passes by a stream and connects to the High Point Trail, for a total hiking distance of about 5.7 miles.

If climbing Mount Davis still sounds too taxing, simply drive to the top. If you are hoofing it on foot, make sure you have the best gear for taking a hike.