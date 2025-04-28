Hidden In A Vibrant State Forest Is Pennsylvania's Highest Peak With Panoramic Views And Scenic Trails
You haven't truly seen the Keystone State in its vast glory until you've been to its highest point, Mount Davis, which is only about 70 miles away from Saltsburg, an underrated historic tourist town just outside of Pittsburgh. The summit in Somerset County sits 3,213 feet above sea level, tucked into a vibrant state forest with panoramic views and scenic trails. Don't expect a long range of jagged mountains, though. Pennsylvania's highlands aren't exactly pointy, but more like a series of gentle slopes.
If you want to take a hike, start out with the High Point Trail first, which leads to the peak on an easy stroll to the top that's less than a mile long one way. Those with a bit more curiosity should check out the 2-mile-long Shelter Rock Trail, which includes the quarry that supplied the stone for the shelter at the High Point. If you've come looking for a bit of a challenge, hit the Tub Mill Run Trail, a stretch of rocky trekking that passes by a stream and connects to the High Point Trail, for a total hiking distance of about 5.7 miles.
If climbing Mount Davis still sounds too taxing, simply drive to the top. If you are hoofing it on foot, make sure you have the best gear for taking a hike.
Mount Davis' peak and beyond
Getting to the top of Mount Davis itself isn't enough, though. At the summit lies an observation tower. Visitors can soak up a 360-degree panoramic view of Pennsylvania, with an adjacent map giving a lay of the land. The surrounding Mount Davis Natural Area has 581 acres of beguiling natural weirdness worth exploring. Hikers should gaze upward to spot deformed trees that have adapted to rough weather like wind and ice storms. Looking down may reveal stone rings, a telltale sign of frozen water deforming the ground. Go further beyond the natural area and you'll find Mount Davis lies within Forbes State Forest, in the Laurel Highlands, which opens the door to even more adventure.
If you want to stop by Mount Davis from Pittsburgh, take the Pennsylvania Turnpike. From Maryland, take I-68 to Route 219. The roads leading to Mount Davis are well-marked. If you're planning on spending the night, bring a tent. Camping is allowed within Forbes State Forest. Primitive, backpack-style camping is permitted, and roadside camping is permitted at designated sites. And since you're already in the underrated part of Pennsylvania far away from Philly, check out Latrobe, a historic parkland paradise near Pittsburgh.
The weather will be a major factor during any visit. You're best off stopping by in either late fall or early spring. Snow bunnies can also test winter, when temperatures can reach 30 degrees below freezing, with snow reaching up to 4 feet deep. In summer, temperature can spike to 95 degrees. Check the forecast and conditions before you go, so you pack weather-appropriate gear.