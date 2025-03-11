A City Hidden In Pennsylvania's Scenic Laurel Highlands Is A Historic Parkland Paradise Near Pittsburgh

When most people think of tourist destinations in Pennsylvania, their minds usually hone in on the state's eastern corridor. After all, Eastern PA contains notable tourism spots like Philadelphia, the Poconos, and the Delaware Water Gap. But for all the attention Eastern Pennsylvania gets, Western Pennsylvania has its own share of attractions that make worthwhile day trips. The charming Western Pennsylvania city of Pittsburgh may be one of the most unsung urban areas in the U.S., and the Pittsburgh metro area has plenty of underrated historic towns like the charming getaway of Saltsburg. One particularly memorable hidden gem of Southwestern Pennsylvania is the historical parkland paradise of Latrobe.

As a fixture of Pennsylvania's Westmoreland County, Latrobe sits in prime real estate between the suburban infrastructure of the Pittsburgh region and the pristine mountain landscape of Pennsylvania's Laurel Highlands. Though it's not even the largest city in its county, Latrobe punches above its weight among Pennsylvania towns when it comes to notable cultural heritage. Not only did Latrobe produce beloved figures in the worlds of both television and sports, but Latrobe has influenced America's culinary scene in more ways than one. Thanks to its spot at the edge of the Allegheny Mountains, Latrobe is also a major gateway to many of the best parks, attractions, and natural areas in Pennsylvania's lesser-known southwest corner.