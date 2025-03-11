A City Hidden In Pennsylvania's Scenic Laurel Highlands Is A Historic Parkland Paradise Near Pittsburgh
When most people think of tourist destinations in Pennsylvania, their minds usually hone in on the state's eastern corridor. After all, Eastern PA contains notable tourism spots like Philadelphia, the Poconos, and the Delaware Water Gap. But for all the attention Eastern Pennsylvania gets, Western Pennsylvania has its own share of attractions that make worthwhile day trips. The charming Western Pennsylvania city of Pittsburgh may be one of the most unsung urban areas in the U.S., and the Pittsburgh metro area has plenty of underrated historic towns like the charming getaway of Saltsburg. One particularly memorable hidden gem of Southwestern Pennsylvania is the historical parkland paradise of Latrobe.
As a fixture of Pennsylvania's Westmoreland County, Latrobe sits in prime real estate between the suburban infrastructure of the Pittsburgh region and the pristine mountain landscape of Pennsylvania's Laurel Highlands. Though it's not even the largest city in its county, Latrobe punches above its weight among Pennsylvania towns when it comes to notable cultural heritage. Not only did Latrobe produce beloved figures in the worlds of both television and sports, but Latrobe has influenced America's culinary scene in more ways than one. Thanks to its spot at the edge of the Allegheny Mountains, Latrobe is also a major gateway to many of the best parks, attractions, and natural areas in Pennsylvania's lesser-known southwest corner.
Latrobe has some of Western Pennsylvania's best hidden attractions
Even without its historic legacy and unique attractions, Latrobe's skyline is worth seeing from a distance. With its charming architecture (particularly the lovely church spires of Saint Vincent College) and rolling green hills stretching across the horizon, Latrobe epitomizes the gorgeous mountain town vibe found in more popular areas like the Poconos. Once you travel into the city limits, you can find plenty of memorable attractions speaking to Latrobe's formidable cultural legacy. Latrobe's two most famous sons are iconic children's television figure Fred Rogers (A.K.A. Mister Rogers) and golf legend Arnold Palmer. The city's Fred Rogers Institute features a wonderful exhibit on Fred Rogers' life and legacy, including authentic puppets and props from "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." For golf fans, the Latrobe Country Club keeps Arnold Palmer's spirit alive with some of the best links in the region.
Latrobe's main contribution to the American culinary scene is the world-famous banana split, which was invented there by resident David Strickler in 1904. This delicious history can be experienced each summer with Latrobe's annual event, The Great American Banana Split Celebration. It includes a 5K Banana Run, vendors, games, live music, and a banana split bar. Latrobe has also contributed to more adult-oriented beverages thanks to the popular Rolling Rock beer brand, originating from the local Latrobe Brewery. Although Latrobe Brewery no longer hosts tours, you can still visit the Rolling Rock Gift Shop and Visitors Center to learn the brand's history and pick up some fun trinkets.
Latrobe is also a major stop on the historic Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, which preserves many of the shops, historic sites, and landmarks on the traditional highway route through the Laurel Highlands. And about an hour outside of Latrobe sits Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic mountain home of Fallingwater, widely considered the "best all-time work of American architecture."
Latrobe is also a gateway to one of Pennsylvania's most scenic regions
Latrobe's city limits have more than enough unique and fun attractions to fill a memorable day trip. But it's the region surrounding Latrobe that makes it such a highlight of any trip to Western Pennsylvania. Latrobe sits perched in Pennsylvania's enchanting Laurel Highlands, a beautiful region of the Allegheny Mountains defined by large, tree-covered ridges, deep forests, and picturesque valleys. Latrobe's eye-catching setting may already be familiar if you're a football fan. Each July, the city's Saint Vincent College hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers for their annual training camp, with many concluding that Latrobe offers the "most beautiful" training camp backdrop in the entire NFL.
While sports fans around the country can get a glimpse of Latrobe's beauty on TV, visitors to the region can explore this fantastic region of Pennsylvania year-round. With such an abundance of natural beauty, Latrobe and the Laurel Highlands are home to many of Pennsylvania's best state parks. The nearby Keystone and Linn Run State Parks are charming preserves of the forest setting that makes the Laurel Highlands such a hit with outdoorsy types. A bit further away, but still easily accessible by car, is the underrated East Coast destination and Pennsylvania outdoor paradise of Ohiopyle State Park, an unforgettable wonderland of rivers, forests, waterfalls, and some of Pennsylvania's best whitewater rafting.
Latrobe's main transportation hub is the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, which primarily hosts commercial flights from Spirit Airlines. For all other air travel, Latrobe is about an hour to an hour and a half from Pittsburgh International Airport via I-376. Even if you don't have a car, you can still get to Latrobe from Pittsburgh on the 2F (Latrobe to Pittsburgh Flyer) bus courtesy of Westmoreland Transit.