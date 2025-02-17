Pennsylvania's Underrated Historic Tourist Town Just Outside Pittsburgh Offers A Charming Getaway

In addition to its historic charms, Saltsburg is a gateway to many of the best outdoor destinations in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Geographically, the town sits at the confluence of the Conemaugh River and Loyalhanna Creek, which merge to form the photogenic Kiskiminetas River. The easy access to scenic waterways provides Saltsburg with some of Pennsylvania's best opportunities for canoeing and kayaking, with several prominent outfitters in the town offering canoe or kayak rentals and memorable river tours. Saltsburg's Canal Park is one of Pennsylvania's best success stories in community redevelopment and natural conservation. Once a heavily used water route along the Pennsylvania Mainline Canal, Canal Park is now a beautiful community park space with well-maintained trails and lovely views.

Hikers can also access some of the region's more vigorous trails from Saltsburg. The 10-mile West Penn Trail and the 8.7-mile Westmoreland Heritage Trail both pass by Saltsburg, while some of Pennsylvania's best state parks are within a short drive from the town. For example, Keystone State Park, a popular destination for hiking, boating, and picnicking, is just 16 minutes away by car. Even better, Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater — considered "the best all-time work of American architecture" — is tucked away in the Pennsylvania mountains a little over an hour away.

If you're flying into Southwestern Pennsylvania, Saltsburg is just an hour from Pittsburgh International Airport and 30 minutes away from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe. If you're driving from Pittsburgh, Saltsburg is a roughly 45-minute drive via the Golden Mile Highway and Pennsylvania Route 380. No matter how you get there, Saltsburg is the perfect stop to experience Pennsylvania's historic small-town charms and one of the state's most underrated regions.