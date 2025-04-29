Why Tourists Should Avoid Drinking Bottled Water While In Iceland

Besides being one of Europe's safest countries, Iceland's otherworldly landscapes are its main draw. It's impossible not to marvel at its towering waterfalls, volcanic fields, and vast glaciers. But one of Iceland's greatest natural treasures is something far simpler: its water. Unlike many destinations where bottled water is the safer choice, in Iceland, the best thing you can do is drink straight from the tap — or even directly from a glacier-fed stream. In fact, Iceland's drinking water scored 98.5 out of 100 for sanitation, making it among the cleanest in the world (via Environmental Performance Index).

Icelanders got lucky with their unique geology. The water flows naturally from glaciers and is filtered through lava fields, so 98% of water in Iceland is chemically untreated and still pristine. In many countries, tap water might have a slight chlorine or metallic taste, but in Iceland, it's incredibly fresh, often tasting crisper than anything you'll find in a plastic bottle.

It's not uncommon to find future tourists on online forums asking Icelanders where they recommend buying bottled water, only to notice that for many locals it is almost unthinkable to spend money on bottled water. Also, skipping bottled water is a more sustainable option. Iceland is committed to preserving its natural beauty, and reducing plastic waste is an important part of that mission. Plus, a trip to Iceland can be an opportunity to do a microplastic and nanoplastic detox, given that, on average, a liter of bottled water contains thousands of particles, according to a 2024 study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.