A Stay At This Iconic New York City Hotel In 2025 Comes With Elite Access To A Celeb-Favorite Club

Every accommodation claims to have something special — whether it's an expensive hotel that boasts unbelievable luxury or a charming bed and breakfast known for romantic getaways. And some places actually walk the walk. Case in point: The Mercer Hotel in New York City. Book a room here, and you don't just get Egyptian cotton sheets and luxury toiletries you'd be tempted to swipe — you'll be an automatic shoo-in to Zero Bond, one of NYC's most elite, invitation-only clubs.

If Zero Bond rings a bell, it's because it's practically become a playground for celebrities. The ultra-exclusive hotspot is where the likes of Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kim Kardashian hang out — even BTS member V was spotted there at one point. Oh, and if you've watched the "Succession" finale, you've already seen it. And now, thanks to The Mercer's partnership with the club, you, too, can pretend to be above it all while low-key freaking out over a Tom Brady sighting.

But don't book just for the clout; the Mercer has plenty more going for it. Built in 1997, the establishment happens to be one of SoHo's OG boutique hotels. It prides itself on delivering the charm of NYC loft living, complete with high ceilings, exposed brick, and that effortless downtown cool. Amenities include a complimentary in-room mini bar, Dyson hair dryers, 24-hour room service and concierge, a private workout room, and even spa treatments designed by world-renowned aesthetician Dr. Barbara Sturm. There's even a nightly turndown service in case you like your pillow fluffed before you get to snoozing. But if sleep can wait, you're just a seven-minute stroll from Zero Bond, where you can probably sip cocktails with celebs and pretend they're not famous. Just flash that room key and act like you've been there before.