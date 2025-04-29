Nestled On An Oceanfront Cliff In The Dominican Republic Is A Dreamy All-Inclusive Resort With Flawless Beaches
The city of Punta Cana is the jewel of the Dominican Republic, a Caribbean island country known for its all-inclusive resorts, turquoise waters, white sand, and lively nightlife. However, Punta Cana's beaches can get pretty crowded, as this city opens its doors to around 10 million visitors each year. Fortunately, it is possible to enjoy the idyllic beaches and have a peaceful getaway at the adults-only, all-inclusive resort Sanctuary Cap Cana. While there are many all-inclusive resorts in Punta Cana, Sanctuary Cap Cana caters to guests looking to indulge in absolute serenity.
Upon arrival, you'll be welcomed by an imposing castle that showcases the Spanish Colonial design influences throughout property. Each room comes with a private balcony or terrace, as well as direct access to the hotel's pools and private beach. Prices range from $500 per night for the junior suites to over $3,000 for the luxe villas with private infinity pools. Sanctuary Cap Cana is a mere 15-minute drive from the Punta Cana International Airport, and the resort can send a taxi, shuttle, or luxury vehicle to pick you up.
Things to do at Sanctuary Cap Cana
Sanctuary Cap Cana offers countless opportunities for relaxation and leisure. The private white sand beach is only open to Sanctuary guests, so you won't be approached by beach vendors, as is the case on Punta Cana's public beaches. The resort keeps the shoreline in pristine condition, meaning no seaweed tangled in your feet. Gaze out at the mesmerizing Caribbean waters from your private beach cabana, or join a fun game of beach volleyball.
Keep in mind that there are no water sports at this beach, as the hotel aims to offer guests a peaceful refuge from their hectic lives. If you want to keep your body active, water aerobics and volleyball are offered at the main pool during select hours of the day to maintain the calm vibe. If work calls, just hop into one of the soundproof workstations for absolute privacy.
Sanctuary Cap Cana has five swimming pools, including a saltwater pool available to those with swim-out access from their suite. Enjoy a cocktail at the swim-out bar and mingle with fellow guests, or relax with a book in a poolside lounge chair. The world-class spa offers a rejuvenating hydrotherapy circuit and a wide variety of treatments. You can also celebrate your love or special occasion with a couples treatment.
In the evening, head over to Sanctuary Town, an onsite village inside the gated community of Cap Cana. This open-air hub boasts live music, karaoke, a disco, bars, fantastic restaurants, and an ice-cream shop. The resort itself is also home to several sophisticated restaurants, including an Italian restaurant, Argentinian grill, and Pan-Asian restaurant with Omakase.
Day trips and excursions near Sanctuary Cap Cana
The best time to visit Punta Cana is during the dry season between December and April. If you're an animal lover, the best time for whale sightings is from January to March. Be prepared for higher prices during this popular time of year.
If you're feeling adventurous, experience the thrill of off-roading with an ATV or buggy tour, stopping at many unique sights along the way. Nature lovers will be happy to know that just 10 minutes away is the stunning Scape Park at Cap Cana. Here, you can swim in the Blue Hole Cenote, ride the longest and highest zip line on the island, or jump off diving platforms. You can also take a day trip to Macao Beach, one of the best beaches in the Dominican Republic located less than an hour from the resort. End your getaway on a high note by boarding a party boat with unlimited drinks or a snorkel tour to witness colorful marine life.