Nestled On An Oceanfront Cliff In The Dominican Republic Is A Dreamy All-Inclusive Resort With Flawless Beaches

Sanctuary Cap Cana offers countless opportunities for relaxation and leisure. The private white sand beach is only open to Sanctuary guests, so you won't be approached by beach vendors, as is the case on Punta Cana's public beaches. The resort keeps the shoreline in pristine condition, meaning no seaweed tangled in your feet. Gaze out at the mesmerizing Caribbean waters from your private beach cabana, or join a fun game of beach volleyball.

Keep in mind that there are no water sports at this beach, as the hotel aims to offer guests a peaceful refuge from their hectic lives. If you want to keep your body active, water aerobics and volleyball are offered at the main pool during select hours of the day to maintain the calm vibe. If work calls, just hop into one of the soundproof workstations for absolute privacy.

Sanctuary Cap Cana has five swimming pools, including a saltwater pool available to those with swim-out access from their suite. Enjoy a cocktail at the swim-out bar and mingle with fellow guests, or relax with a book in a poolside lounge chair. The world-class spa offers a rejuvenating hydrotherapy circuit and a wide variety of treatments. You can also celebrate your love or special occasion with a couples treatment.

In the evening, head over to Sanctuary Town, an onsite village inside the gated community of Cap Cana. This open-air hub boasts live music, karaoke, a disco, bars, fantastic restaurants, and an ice-cream shop. The resort itself is also home to several sophisticated restaurants, including an Italian restaurant, Argentinian grill, and Pan-Asian restaurant with Omakase.