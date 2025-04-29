Alabama's Glistening Gulf Coast Boasts A Secret Coastal Community With Beaches, Bayside Beauty, And Parks

Alabama is perhaps more widely known for its Southern food, country music, and the Civil Rights Movement, but Alabama's Gulf Shores is one of the top 10 vacation destinations in the U.S., featuring white sand beaches and plenty of places to go for food and fun. There's a stretch of coast along the state border between Florida and Alabama that surprises outsiders with its quiet beaches, calm intracoastal waterway, and abundant nature. In fact, the state line slices down the middle of the intracoastal Perdido Bay — and one tiny Gulf town called Lillian, on the Alabama side, is a hidden gem with its own beaches and a secret community that attracts year-round residents and snowbirds alike.

Lillian, Alabama is a quiet contrast from its Gulf Coast neighbor towns, including Orange Beach with its raucous honky-tonk bars. This may explain why Realtor.com named Lillian its number two on the list of top 10 towns to retire to in the U.S., but Lillian also boasts a unique feature for local property owners who aren't necessarily retired: a semi-secret community organization. Spanish Cove is a local community organization in Lillian that calls itself "one of the best-kept secrets in Alabama." The organization provides an all-encompassing lifestyle for those who want to join, including amenities from Bingo to Bible studies. They also facilitate their own utilities like electricity and water. Spanish Cove attracts mostly seniors and retirees, and is a vibrant coastal community that stays slightly hidden away within the quiet and peaceful town.