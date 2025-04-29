Florida's Best-Kept Coastal Secret Is A Tiny Peninsula Town With Flawless Beaches And Sea Turtles

Tucked away on Florida's east coast, just 40 minutes north of the tourist-packed shores of Fort Lauderdale, lies Hillsboro Beach — a hidden gem where locals escape the crowds. While Fort Lauderdale, known as the "Venice of America," draws international attention for its artsy beach-town vibes, Hillsboro offers a quieter, more exclusive retreat.

This pristine 3-mile stretch of coastline, per the Town of Hillsboro Beach, is home to fewer than 2,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Lined with lavish waterfront estates, it's no surprise the area is nicknamed "Millionaire's Mile." The median household income reflects the upscale ambiance, sitting at over $96,000, according to census data. It's where the wealthy reside, the public retreat, and the sea turtles come out to play.

Aside from admiring the lavish mansions, visitors come to see the iconic lighthouse, watch yachts drift through the inlet, or witness the wonder of sea turtle hatchlings making their first journey to the ocean. The best time to visit is between spring and fall, when nesting season brings these gentle creatures to shore. Even in the off-season, Hillsboro retains its appeal. The winter highs rarely dip below the 60s, according to Weather Spark, making it ideal for a laid-back day of beach reading, shell collecting, or listening to the sounds of waves breaking against the rocks. It's the kind of place where the sun warms your skin while the breeze keeps things refreshingly crisp for the perfect coastal escape.