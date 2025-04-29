Florida's Best-Kept Coastal Secret Is A Tiny Peninsula Town With Flawless Beaches And Sea Turtles
Tucked away on Florida's east coast, just 40 minutes north of the tourist-packed shores of Fort Lauderdale, lies Hillsboro Beach — a hidden gem where locals escape the crowds. While Fort Lauderdale, known as the "Venice of America," draws international attention for its artsy beach-town vibes, Hillsboro offers a quieter, more exclusive retreat.
This pristine 3-mile stretch of coastline, per the Town of Hillsboro Beach, is home to fewer than 2,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Lined with lavish waterfront estates, it's no surprise the area is nicknamed "Millionaire's Mile." The median household income reflects the upscale ambiance, sitting at over $96,000, according to census data. It's where the wealthy reside, the public retreat, and the sea turtles come out to play.
Aside from admiring the lavish mansions, visitors come to see the iconic lighthouse, watch yachts drift through the inlet, or witness the wonder of sea turtle hatchlings making their first journey to the ocean. The best time to visit is between spring and fall, when nesting season brings these gentle creatures to shore. Even in the off-season, Hillsboro retains its appeal. The winter highs rarely dip below the 60s, according to Weather Spark, making it ideal for a laid-back day of beach reading, shell collecting, or listening to the sounds of waves breaking against the rocks. It's the kind of place where the sun warms your skin while the breeze keeps things refreshingly crisp for the perfect coastal escape.
Sea turtle season in Hillsboro Beach
If a U.S. city were to make the traveler's list of the most breathtaking destinations to swim with turtles, Hillsboro Beach could easily earn a spot. With one of the highest densities of sea turtles on the eastern coast of the state, it's not uncommon to catch a glimpse of these gentle animals gliding through the water. So, grab your snorkel goggles and be on the lookout as you navigate beneath the surface.
From March 1 until October 31 (via Visit Lauderdale), you might see wooden sticks peppered across the sand, marking off the turtle nests. This border is a reminder for beachgoers to tread carefully. It takes about two months for the eggs to hatch before the little ones run into the ocean. It's a core area to witness marine life quite literally come to life.
That said, this unforgettable experience comes with responsibilities. Observing turtles, especially during these vulnerable moments, requires care and respect. If you spot a turtle waddling along the beach, keep your distance, stay quiet, and crouch low. As much as you'll want to take a photo, avoid flash photography, or any lights, for that matter. These types of things can distress the turtles. If you're lucky enough to witness the eggs hatch, it just might be the highlight of your vacation.
Things to do in Hillsboro Beach
People don't come to Hillsboro Beach to experience one of America's best cities for nightlife. They can go to Miami for that. Visitors enjoy Hillsboro for its laid-back lifestyle and slower-paced living. In fact, all that there is to do in a 3-mile-long city full of coastal paradise is simply to enjoy it. The days are spent soaking in the Vitamin D, watching boats cruise by, and seeing if your neighbor has caught anything by fishing off the rocks.
Stroll around the iconic lighthouse that's been there since 1907. The town's staple structure has helped lead many boats back to safety over the years, as the light is visible for 28 nautical miles (via Broward).
For water lovers, the ocean is where the thrill begins. Snorkelers can explore the Ancient Mariner shipwreck and witness a lot of marine life feeding off this "reef." It's an otherworldly experience to see how nature has claimed the wreck as its own. If you prefer staying above the water, bring your paddleboard and float over the turquoise waves for a little balance practice and a lot of peace of mind. Hillsboro Beach isn't about the fancy mansions or national landmarks. It's a place to inhale the salty air and exhale your worries. This quiet small town might not be first on everyone's travel list, which is exactly what makes it worth the trip.