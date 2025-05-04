This Affordable New York Street Is A Historic Bronx Melting Pot Once Called 'The Irish 5th Avenue'
When you think of New York City, a flurry of images, from Broadway to Times Square to Wall Street might come to mind. The boroughs of Manhattan and Brooklyn often get the spotlight, but the Bronx, in addition to having some of the best budget-friendly outdoor activities in New York City, has one particular street that visitors should mark down to visit for its food, history, affordable living, and vibrant community.
Once called the "Irish 5th Avenue," Alexander Avenue in the neighborhood of Mott Haven is located in the South Bronx right near the Harlem River. It's a lively street where one can could find excitement at places like Beatstro, a restaurant speakeasy owned and operated by Bronx natives serving up New American fare and hosting events like listening parties and beats and brunch.
There are plenty of ways of getting to and from Alexander Avenue. Public transit in New York City offers the two, four, five, and six subway lines and the BX1,M125,BX33,BX21,BX32 bus lines. If you're driving in, several bridges can lead you to Alexander Avenue including the Triborough Bridge, the Third Avenue Bridge, the Madison Avenue Bridge, the 145th Street Bridge, and the Willis Avenue Bridge. And if you're coming in from out of state, flying in to LaGuardia Airport is 20 minutes driving distance to the neighborhood and 50 minutes to JFK.
Alexander Avenue was once Irish 5th Avenue
At the end of the 19th century, Alexander Avenue was where many Irish doctors and physicians lived and so, the Mott Haven street was given the nickname of "Irish 5th Avenue." Many of the buildings on Alexander Avenue are 19th century relics; the row houses between 139th and 140th streets are some of the oldest townhouses in the borough as they were constructed in the 1860's. When industrialist Jordan Mott, who Mott Haven is named after, brought his iron works business to the Bronx, this acted as a catalyst for Irish immigrants to move into the neighborhood. The houses in which they took up residence have particular features like stoops with hand railings, yard fences made of cast iron, and uniform cornice line which make them distinct within New York City even to this day.
As the years went on, the Irish would move out and the street turned more into the melting pot that it is today with a blend of cultures living there. As of 2022 Mott Haven had a population of over 146,000 people with a mix of diverse residents which includes 68% identifying as Hispanic/Latinx, 27% identifying as African American, 3% as white, and 2% identifying as another race.
As of 2022 the median gross rent in Mott Haven was $1,020 and to buy a residential space, homes in Mott Haven range from $270,00 to $1,035,000. For New York City, a place full luxury locations like Fifth Avenue, that's not too bad. According to Zillow $2,200 – $3,000+ per month in Mott Haven as a whole but as you get closer to Alexander Avenue the median rental price for apartments in the area is around $2,900.
Go eat some trendy food on Alexander Avenue
New York City is packed with a variety of foodie neighborhoods and Alexander Avenue is no exception, as it has you covered for great eats. In addition to the aforementioned Beatstro, which serves up a mean brunch that includes fried quipe & quinoa Croquettes and chicken and waffles, there's Xolo Mexican Grill at 129 Alexander Ave, which offers everything from breakfast burritos and fajita platters to churros and homemade flan for dessert.
Right down the block is Hudson Smokehouse on Bruckner Blvd. Hudson Smokehouse is a barbecue restaurant that opened up only a few weeks prior to the pandemic and they've been a hit in the South Bronx ever since, whipping up jerk chicken, pork belly, smashed burgers, and for dessert, banana pudding or deep-fried Oreos.
And if you're wanting to grab a glass of wine and lose yourself in a book then The Lit. Bar is perfect for you. Located at 131 Alexander Ave., the independent bookstore doubles as both a bookshop and a wine bar serving up the most popular titles alongside a nice Chianti. The bookshop also hosts events to bring the community together, like a Latina readers meetup where each participant brought a book that shaped their Latina identity.