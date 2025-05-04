This Affordable New York Street Is A Historic Bronx Melting Pot Once Called 'The Irish 5th Avenue'

When you think of New York City, a flurry of images, from Broadway to Times Square to Wall Street might come to mind. The boroughs of Manhattan and Brooklyn often get the spotlight, but the Bronx, in addition to having some of the best budget-friendly outdoor activities in New York City, has one particular street that visitors should mark down to visit for its food, history, affordable living, and vibrant community.

Once called the "Irish 5th Avenue," Alexander Avenue in the neighborhood of Mott Haven is located in the South Bronx right near the Harlem River. It's a lively street where one can could find excitement at places like Beatstro, a restaurant speakeasy owned and operated by Bronx natives serving up New American fare and hosting events like listening parties and beats and brunch.

There are plenty of ways of getting to and from Alexander Avenue. Public transit in New York City offers the two, four, five, and six subway lines and the BX1,M125,BX33,BX21,BX32 bus lines. If you're driving in, several bridges can lead you to Alexander Avenue including the Triborough Bridge, the Third Avenue Bridge, the Madison Avenue Bridge, the 145th Street Bridge, and the Willis Avenue Bridge. And if you're coming in from out of state, flying in to LaGuardia Airport is 20 minutes driving distance to the neighborhood and 50 minutes to JFK.