Discover A Seamless Blend Of Old School And Trendy Charm In A New York Foodie Neighborhood

In many ways, the main fault line of New York City is the water that separates Manhattan Island from the rest — the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island. Most residents ascribe to one side or the other, either staying out of Manhattan as much as possible or rarely crossing the East and Harlem rivers and Upper Bay to the outer boroughs. That's even more so for tourists, who traditionally keep to Manhattan. Fortunately, that's changing after strenuous efforts by officials, with Brooklyn, especially, seeing growth. And it's the explorers who are truly reaping the rewards, thanks to the diversity, smaller crowds, and lower prices the boroughs offer.

But it's in Queens that culinary enthusiasts might find the greatest value. As one of the most ethnically diverse counties in the entire world, it is a treasure trove of foreign cuisines, making it one of the most underrated foodie destinations In America. That's particularly true in Astoria, which hugs the bank of the East River, across from Manhattan's Upper East Side and Roosevelt Island. Historically known as the Greek neighborhood and nicknamed "Little Athens," Astoria has since expanded its community to include significant populations from North Africa, Mexico, South America, Eastern Europe, and Asia. With such a medley of cultures in kitchens, it's no wonder Astoria restaurants regularly rack up hat-tips from Michelin. Those ready to dig in can use this visitor's guide to New York City's subway system to get there.

