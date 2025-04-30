This Sun-Drenched Colorado Mountain Town In The Rockies' Foothills Is Made For River Floats And Cold Brews

Colorado offers travelers an irresistible mix of trendy cityscapes and the best skiing in the U.S. With one of the most iconic national mountain ranges trailing through the state, it's hard not to be awestruck by the Rockies' snow-dusted peaks towering in the distance. It's a postcard-worthy paradise in the winter, and in the warmer months, the surrounding mountain towns keep the adventure going. In Golden, it's common to swap skis for water tubes and float down the river with a cold one in hand. Summer is all about soaking in the sunshine with a charming Wild West twist.

Unlike its widely known neighbor of Denver, which is only a 30-minute drive east, Golden feels like a world away from the hustle and bustle. With a population of around 20,200 people, compared to Denver's nearly 730,000, it has a laid-back vibe that feels like stepping back to the days of the American frontier. Its longstanding buildings give the streets a historic charm, as the Rocky Mountains provide a dramatic backdrop.

One of Golden's main attractions is its brewery scene. The legendary Coors Brewery has been pouring pints in the city since the 1870s. However, there's more to Golden than its legendary beer. Adventure seekers can take thrilling tubing trips down Clear Creek — a natural, fast-moving river delivering excitement all summer long. Whether you're here for brews or the views, Golden could easily be considered one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado.