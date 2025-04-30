This Sun-Drenched Colorado Mountain Town In The Rockies' Foothills Is Made For River Floats And Cold Brews
Colorado offers travelers an irresistible mix of trendy cityscapes and the best skiing in the U.S. With one of the most iconic national mountain ranges trailing through the state, it's hard not to be awestruck by the Rockies' snow-dusted peaks towering in the distance. It's a postcard-worthy paradise in the winter, and in the warmer months, the surrounding mountain towns keep the adventure going. In Golden, it's common to swap skis for water tubes and float down the river with a cold one in hand. Summer is all about soaking in the sunshine with a charming Wild West twist.
Unlike its widely known neighbor of Denver, which is only a 30-minute drive east, Golden feels like a world away from the hustle and bustle. With a population of around 20,200 people, compared to Denver's nearly 730,000, it has a laid-back vibe that feels like stepping back to the days of the American frontier. Its longstanding buildings give the streets a historic charm, as the Rocky Mountains provide a dramatic backdrop.
One of Golden's main attractions is its brewery scene. The legendary Coors Brewery has been pouring pints in the city since the 1870s. However, there's more to Golden than its legendary beer. Adventure seekers can take thrilling tubing trips down Clear Creek — a natural, fast-moving river delivering excitement all summer long. Whether you're here for brews or the views, Golden could easily be considered one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado.
Sip your way through the beer scene in Golden
While Denver is considered America's craft beer capital, Golden boasts a similar reputation. With at least 10 microbreweries in town, you can make a day out of hopping around and tasting crisp lagers, fruity IPAs, and wheaty pints. There's no better place to start than Golden City Brewery, known as the "Second Largest Brewery in Golden." After you visit this iconic spot, take yourself on a tasting tour of Golden's acclaimed craft breweries, including Barrels & Bottles, Cannonball Creek, and Mountain Toad. Each spot has its own unique atmosphere, from sun-soaked patios overlooking the Rockies to taprooms that feel like a local watering hole.
Of course, you have to pay a visit the nationwide favorite Coors Brewery, one of the largest commercial breweries in the world. Here, you can take a guided tour that dives into the beer brand's history, all while enjoying tasty samples straight from the source. Whether you're planning a self-guided brewery crawl or looking to unwind with a pint in hand, Golden's beer scene is bound to deliver. In the summer months, Golden's famous brew is best enjoyed outside, or better yet, on the water.
Float your stress away in Golden, Colorado
Between downtown's timeless character, the glorious Rocky Mountains, and the vibrant craft beer scene, you might think you have your whole itinerary set — but wait, there's more. Once Colorado's t-shirt and flip-flops season hits in July and August, locals and visitors alike flock to the river. Clear Creek is the perfect spot to float the day away with your friends. However, you might want to put the Coors down for this one, as it is quite the adventure. The natural river isn't for beginners and families with little ones. According to tube rental company Adventure West, the experience is best suited for strong swimmers who love the adrenaline of navigating whitewater sections. If you are venturing out on your own, be sure to check Clear Creek's warning flag status when tubing season officially begins in June. For those craving a bit of excitement rather than a standard "lazy river" journey, Golden is the place for you.
If you prefer to stay on dry land, Golden has countless hiking and biking trails that weave through the foothills, offering panoramic views of the Rockies. Fly fishing and, for the more daring, paragliding are also popular activities. Whether you're seeking action-packed adventure or laid-back leisure (and lager), Golden has plenty for everyone.