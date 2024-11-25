America's Craft Beer Capital Is A Thriving Colorado Gem. Here's Where To Get The Best Brews
For many travelers, the primary reason to visit a particular destination isn't necessarily to take in spectacular views or experience a one-of-a-kind attraction. In some cases, all it takes to book a flight or pack the car is the promise of good food and beer.
If you're in the United States, you have many options for beer-themed vacations. You can head to the overlooked Midwest gem of Indianapolis or go a little further north and check out a German-inspired brewery on the Milwaukie River. Or, if you're closer to the West Coast, you can go to Colorado instead.
The state capital of Denver is known for many things, but you may not know that it's also considered "America's craft beer capital." So, if you're a beer lover and want to sample as many locally brewed ales as possible, Denver must be on your bucket list. In fact, it's such a beer-lovers paradise that you might have to make multiple trips to experience it all. Grab your favorite stein, and let's go!
Why is Denver America's craft beer capital
Depending on who you ask, the Mile High City (Denver's nickname) is either the "Craft Beer Capital" or the "Napa Valley of Beer." Either title is apt, considering that there are over 70 breweries in the city and 150 in the greater Denver metro area. Most bars and restaurants serve local brews that you can't find anywhere else, which only adds to the city's appeal.
If you're still not convinced, perhaps the Great American Beer Festival can change your mind. This festival celebrates beer culture in a big way, and although it only lasts two nights, there's a lot going on. It's also no coincidence that the festival happens during Oktoberfest every year (early October). You'll find a traditional German biergarten, along with other themed areas like a sports zone, a Halloween zone, and a space dedicated to innovative beverages, each featuring specialized brews, engaging activities, and vibrant entertainment.
Finally, while Coors isn't technically a "craft beer" brand, it's worth mentioning that the company is based in Golden, which is next door to Denver. Coors has the largest single-site brewery in the world, and you can take a tour to see how the "Banquet Beer" is made, processed, and shipped. Overall, Denver and its outlying areas are crazy about beer, making it a prime destination for beer enthusiasts everywhere.
How to get the most out of a beer-centric trip to Denver, Colorado
With so many breweries and beers to experience, it may seem overwhelming to try and sample as many of them as possible during your visit. However, with the proper planning and preparation, you can make a sizeable dent in the craft beer scene. There are two ways to go about it. First, you can take guided tours of multiple breweries. Second, you can map a route yourself and do a brewery crawl through the city.
If you're opting for the guided tour route, there are many options available. In fact, Denver's main website shows you all the breweries that offer tours, including companies that take you to multiple locations so you can sample as many brews as possible. This is a great place to start if you're not sure what you want to do or where you want to go.
If you're more of a DIY beer lover, you may want to start in the LoDo (lower downtown) and finish in the Lower Highland (LoHi) neighborhood. This area has a high concentration of breweries in close proximity, such as the Denver Beer Company, Prost Brewing, and Wynkoop Brewing, among many others. Also, since it's always a good idea to drink on a full stomach, you can start your journey at a Linger, a trendy restaurant housed in a former mortuary.