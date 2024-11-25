America's Craft Beer Capital Is A Thriving Colorado Gem. Here's Where To Get The Best Brews

For many travelers, the primary reason to visit a particular destination isn't necessarily to take in spectacular views or experience a one-of-a-kind attraction. In some cases, all it takes to book a flight or pack the car is the promise of good food and beer.

Advertisement

If you're in the United States, you have many options for beer-themed vacations. You can head to the overlooked Midwest gem of Indianapolis or go a little further north and check out a German-inspired brewery on the Milwaukie River. Or, if you're closer to the West Coast, you can go to Colorado instead.

The state capital of Denver is known for many things, but you may not know that it's also considered "America's craft beer capital." So, if you're a beer lover and want to sample as many locally brewed ales as possible, Denver must be on your bucket list. In fact, it's such a beer-lovers paradise that you might have to make multiple trips to experience it all. Grab your favorite stein, and let's go!

Advertisement