This Luxe Palm Beach Resort Is A Billionaire Favorite With Champagne Cabanas And Florida's Finest Service
As if the palm tree beauty of Florida's Atlantic coast isn't enough to attract visitors, the opulence of Billionaire Row and its oversized properties is another sight to behold. The east coast of the Sunshine State is highlighted by slivers of land sitting over the ocean and waterfront properties that many can only dream of owning. If you want to immerse yourself in the luxurious vibe of West Palm Beach, head to the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa. This slice of upscale paradise is located in Manalapan directly along Florida's famous A1A Highway a few miles from Lake Worth, a coastal city with artsy vibes.
This Forbes five star-rated property sets itself apart from arrival to check out, exuding a sense of elegance on the oceanfront with a private beach and a blissfully secluded atmosphere for guests. From its world-class hospitality to its 42,000-square-foot spa and outstanding amenities, the Eau sets a new standard for high-end beachfront getaways in Florida.
A legacy of luxury at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa
Since its opening in the 1950s, the Eau Palm Beach on Ocean Boulevard has been a symbol of Florida's wealth and exclusivity. It was first named La Coquille Club and was frequented by elite families like the Rockerfellers and Vanderbilts, as well as the families of U.S. presidents. Twenty years later, the resort changed hands and became a Ritz-Carlton property, then was rebranded to The Eau in 2013. It received significant upgrades a few years back, making it among the top new and improved resorts in Florida. The resort continues to attract a distinguished guest list — hedge fund owners, business tycoons, and socialites from all over call this their home away from home on Florida's Gold Coast.
As West Palm Beach solidifies its reputation as America's most trending destination in 2025, the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa remains a standout locale for a ritzy getaway, just down the road from Mar-a-Lago and the Palm Beach International Airport. The Eau is known for its outstanding hospitality and attentive staff who treat each guest like family. With a litany of awards given to both the resort and the spa in recent years, it's easy to see why the upper echelon gravitates towards the Eau.
The Eau's five-star service is evident in every detail
From the complimentary beach bag waiting in your room to the welcome glass of champagne, it's the little touches that make a stay at the Eau feel truly luxurious. Of course, you can expect to spend lavishly too — prices are upwards of $1,000 per night for even the most standard rooms, while upscale Club Suites command over $3,000 per night, depending on the season. Visitors on TripAdvisor suggest avoiding holiday weekends which typically have the biggest crowds (and likely the highest price points).
If you can afford to splurge on a stay at the Eau, you won't be short on things to do. Water sports and tennis are among the many activities available to guests, as well as lavish poolside cabanas stocked with champagne. The vast award-winning spa features outdoor gardens and therapeutic pools for ultimate relaxation. Kids will have a great time at Loggers, a tech-savvy kids club with VR games, crafting, and culinary activities.
Also offered at Eau Palm Beach is an extraordinary dining program in a picturesque oceanside setting. On-site dining options include a farm-to-table steakhouse called Angle and Popolo Palm Beach, an oceanside Italian restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In an effort to stay innovative, the resort also has a new Nobu restaurant, Nobu Manalapan, which serves the highly acclaimed cuisine and cocktails of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. No matter where you dine, dessert options are plentiful to conclude. Stop by Melt for divine house-made ice cream. It's safe to say that you will experience luxury with all five of your senses at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa.