This Luxe Palm Beach Resort Is A Billionaire Favorite With Champagne Cabanas And Florida's Finest Service

From the complimentary beach bag waiting in your room to the welcome glass of champagne, it's the little touches that make a stay at the Eau feel truly luxurious. Of course, you can expect to spend lavishly too — prices are upwards of $1,000 per night for even the most standard rooms, while upscale Club Suites command over $3,000 per night, depending on the season. Visitors on TripAdvisor suggest avoiding holiday weekends which typically have the biggest crowds (and likely the highest price points).

If you can afford to splurge on a stay at the Eau, you won't be short on things to do. Water sports and tennis are among the many activities available to guests, as well as lavish poolside cabanas stocked with champagne. The vast award-winning spa features outdoor gardens and therapeutic pools for ultimate relaxation. Kids will have a great time at Loggers, a tech-savvy kids club with VR games, crafting, and culinary activities.

Also offered at Eau Palm Beach is an extraordinary dining program in a picturesque oceanside setting. On-site dining options include a farm-to-table steakhouse called Angle and Popolo Palm Beach, an oceanside Italian restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In an effort to stay innovative, the resort also has a new Nobu restaurant, Nobu Manalapan, which serves the highly acclaimed cuisine and cocktails of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. No matter where you dine, dessert options are plentiful to conclude. Stop by Melt for divine house-made ice cream. It's safe to say that you will experience luxury with all five of your senses at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa.