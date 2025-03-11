A Vibrant Southern City Has Taken The Crown As America's Most Trending Destination In 2025

The travel experts at Tripadvisor have released their top trending destinations for the year, and the No. 1 pick isn't a surprise for anyone familiar with amazing Florida towns. Not only does West Palm Beach top the list — the only town from the Sunshine State to make the list — but it bested other great U.S. towns like Brooklyn, Memphis, and California's "American Riviera," Santa Barbara.

If there's one problem with this happy little town it's in the name: the beach. The problem, you see, is that there isn't one. West Palm Beach might be flanked by two lakes and Lake Worth Lagoon, but the city lies on the mainland; the island town of Palm Beach claims the sandy seaside only a few minutes away from downtown West Palm. The city is also just half an hour south of some of Florida's best beaches in Jupiter.

Sand or no sand, West Palm Beach is the cultural center of Palm Beach County and a spirited, happening place worth visiting. As it's technically part of the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area, West Palm Beach shares the same lovely tropical climate and easy access to the seaside. But at the same time, it's also sufficiently separated to feel like another region entirely. Here's why this Florida city topped the Tripadvisor list — and what to do if you visit.