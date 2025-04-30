Thailand's Serene Boutique Getaway Just Outside Phuket Offers Treehouse-Style Rooms And Luxe Views
Previous or regular visitors to Thailand are likely familiar with the Samet Nangshe Viewpoint, a place of unparalleled beauty that has been popularized through social media, particularly as a proposal spot. Sitting just 2,600 feet above sea level, this scenic area offers spectacular vistas of the craggy limestone karsts, for which Thailand is famous, jutting out dramatically from the azure sea. And while many visitors come for a short trip, often on a day tour, it's also possible to stay nearby. The most luxurious option for a vacation here is Sametnangshe Boutique, just a 20-minute walk from the viewpoint. In this tropical getaway in nature, you'll be able to catch the sunrise and sunset from one of Thailand's most beautiful sightseeing spots, without the hordes of tour groups cramping your style.
The hotel is located at the bottom end of Thailand's southwestern Phang Nga province, bordered by the Andaman Sea on the west and the picturesque Phang Nga Bay on the east. It's also north of Phuket, one of the top 10 Thai islands you need to visit. Phuket has become much more well-known in recent months, as it is one of the stunning Season 3 filming locations for The White Lotus, the popular and critically acclaimed HBO series. From Phuket, Sametnangshe Boutique can be reached in about an hour, depending on your location on the island, which is connected to the Thai mainland via a bridge. This is the perfect spot for a serene city escape and to enjoy the best of both Phang Nga and Phuket.
This four-star property boasts 17 intimate, treehouse-style rooms, each offering luxe views. There is also an on-site restaurant serving up Thai dishes, a cozy café, a pool, and a large rooftop area, all of which come with breathtaking vistas of the seascape.
Staying and dining at Sametnangshe Boutique
The hotel has six room categories: Superior Room, Deluxe Room, Superior Seaview With Bathtub, Wood House Seaview With Bathtub, Sea View Villa, and Luxury Villa Seaview With Bathtub and Jacuzzi. All rooms come with air conditioning, flat-screen TV, coffee and tea-making station, electronic safe, terrace, and bathroom amenities. And they were all designed in the Southern Thai tradition — wooden treehouses with high ceilings and gabled roofs. The more affordable Superior Room is a cozy option for a couple, at 237 square feet. It includes a double bed and looks out onto lush gardens. The Sea View Villa is the most spacious, at 732 square feet. It can accommodate up to four adults and two children, and it's fitted with two extra-large double beds, a bathtub, and an outdoor pool and hot tub that face the exquisite Phang Nga Bay.
You won't have to worry about leaving that extraordinary view when you get hungry, as there are on-site dining options at the property. In-room breakfast — either Asian or continental — is included with stays and is served directly to guests on their private terraces for a peaceful start to the morning. The Bay View Café (open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) provides light bites, sweet treats, and tasty coffee, along with several Instagram photo spots. Meanwhile, Dalar Restaurant (open 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.) offers authentic Southern Thai cuisine in an elegant setting. But if you'd like a truly special experience, book the private dining option. Available between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., the dinner takes place on the rooftop of Sametnangshe Boutique. Let the chef and waitstaff take care of your culinary needs. Relax with your partner, family, or friends, and enjoy the cinematic sunset, panoramic vistas of the bay and forests, and top-notch food.
Visiting and exploring Phang Nga and Phuket
While you may never want to leave your peaceful abode, the Phang Nga area is beautiful, and you should certainly take some time to explore it. The hotel can organize various off-site trips for you, including an excellent longboat tour of Phang Nga Bay. Here you'll ride through lagoons and look up at dramatic limestone cliffs. You'll visit various small islands, including Koh Tapu, which is one of the 20 most beautiful islands in the world. It's better known as James Bond Island due to its appearance in two "007" films.
It's worth spending some time in Phuket as well, either before or after your stay. Here you'll find a variety of waterfalls, hiking trails, and elephant sanctuaries to explore — just make sure to do your research in advance to find out if a sanctuary is truly ethical (i.e., check whether the elephants are restrained by chains, forced to interact with tourists, and forced to give rides). If you're looking for more relaxing activities to while away your time, then a visit to one of Phuket's exceptional beach clubs is a must. Head to Yona, the world's first floating beach club that offers a luxurious escape, for a unique experience surrounded by crystal-clear waters.
The best way to reach Phang Nga is to fly into Phuket International Airport (HKT) in the north of the island. At the time of writing, there are no direct flights from the U.S. to Phuket, unfortunately. So you can expect flight times of about 17 hours (from Los Angeles, the closest American hub) and up, with at least one layover. Sametnangshe Boutique can arrange a private car for airport pick-ups and drop-offs at a rate of around $54 per way, and the journey takes under an hour.