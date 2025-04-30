Thailand's Serene Boutique Getaway Just Outside Phuket Offers Treehouse-Style Rooms And Luxe Views

Previous or regular visitors to Thailand are likely familiar with the Samet Nangshe Viewpoint, a place of unparalleled beauty that has been popularized through social media, particularly as a proposal spot. Sitting just 2,600 feet above sea level, this scenic area offers spectacular vistas of the craggy limestone karsts, for which Thailand is famous, jutting out dramatically from the azure sea. And while many visitors come for a short trip, often on a day tour, it's also possible to stay nearby. The most luxurious option for a vacation here is Sametnangshe Boutique, just a 20-minute walk from the viewpoint. In this tropical getaway in nature, you'll be able to catch the sunrise and sunset from one of Thailand's most beautiful sightseeing spots, without the hordes of tour groups cramping your style.

The hotel is located at the bottom end of Thailand's southwestern Phang Nga province, bordered by the Andaman Sea on the west and the picturesque Phang Nga Bay on the east. It's also north of Phuket, one of the top 10 Thai islands you need to visit. Phuket has become much more well-known in recent months, as it is one of the stunning Season 3 filming locations for The White Lotus, the popular and critically acclaimed HBO series. From Phuket, Sametnangshe Boutique can be reached in about an hour, depending on your location on the island, which is connected to the Thai mainland via a bridge. This is the perfect spot for a serene city escape and to enjoy the best of both Phang Nga and Phuket.

This four-star property boasts 17 intimate, treehouse-style rooms, each offering luxe views. There is also an on-site restaurant serving up Thai dishes, a cozy café, a pool, and a large rooftop area, all of which come with breathtaking vistas of the seascape.