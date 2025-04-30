Hidden Along Italy's Coastline Is A Pristine Peninsula Getaway With Secret Beaches And Cliffside Villas
You'd be forgiven for thinking it's no longer possible to find low-key holiday havens in Tuscany (such as these secret natural hot springs), a well-trodden tourist destination that saw over 52 million visitors in 2023. But this timeless Italian region still has a few proverbial cards up its sleeve. And Monte Argentario might just be the ace of spades.
This beautiful peninsula sits off Northern Italy's coast and could be mistaken for an island if not for the three isthmuses connecting it to the mainland. The coastline surrounding its two main centers, Porto Santo Stefano and Porto Ercole, is wild and beautifully preserved. It serves up secret shingle beach coves and ancient Spanish fortifications in equal measure. The port hubs, meanwhile, have been transformed over the years from humble fishing villages to atmospheric resort enclaves where Italian holidaymakers and global celebrities rub shoulders in waterfront restaurants and bars.
Venture beyond these harbor towns and the paved roads often become gravel, flanked by grazing goats, pine forests, and that effortlessly blue Tyrrhenian Sea. Drive and you shall be rewarded with more than 20 white-sand beaches, as well as clear-water coves flanked by rocks and sailboats. These secret beaches and coves are, first and foremost, where Monte Argentario commands your attention.
Sunbathing in solitude on Monte Argentario's beaches and cliffsides
Monte Argentario's uncharted nature means it's easy to find yourself alone sunbathing on soft sand. Even La Feniglia and Gianella, two of the most accessible options stretching along the isthmuses, are so long that you can still enjoy relative privacy no matter the time of year. But if it's pure escapism you seek, Cala del Gesso is far more secluded, accessible only via a steep walking trail that deters many people from experiencing its snorkel-friendly water and sunset views. Their loss is your gain.
Fortunately, you don't need to brave a steep walk to reach every beach here, but if you do plan to trek alone, be sure to read these safety tips to know before a solo hike. Le Cannelle is more easily reached by driving 25 minutes from the harbor towns and walking 10 minutes down a road. The days are lazy here, with snorkelling year-round and a bar and restaurant open during peak season.
Beach time is just one of the popular ways to while away the hours in Argentario. The other requires a slightly higher price tag: relaxing on the balcony of your cliffside villa. Argentario is no stranger to luxury villas. Hotel Il Pellicano is one of its five-star offerings and a destination in itself. At the time of writing, sea view rooms start at around $2,500 per night in the peak season (June to September). But you don't have to spend thousands a night to enjoy the idyllic seaside setting. Cliffside villas at Bellavista in Porto Santo Stefano cost around $2,800 for seven nights with ample space for up to four guests.
How to make Monte Argentario your next holiday
Monte Argentario is popular for more extended stays. Recent data shows that people typically book accommodations for lengths between a few days and one week. However, to really make the most of your time here, stay at least four days. This will give you the best chance of experiencing the area's beaches, restaurants, and other attractions while staying true to the slower pace of Italy's coastal life.
You'll need a car to get here. You could manage it with a taxi or private driver, but having your own vehicle also allows you to easily explore the peninsula. Porto Santo Stefano and Porto Ercole are both about a two-hour drive from Rome, where more than 30 flights from North America land daily. You can also drive there in just two hours from Pisa or 2.5 hours from the ancient castles and medieval art of Prato.
When it comes to accommodation, be prepared to spend a fair amount for those cliffside vistas. The average cost of a hotel peaks between May and September, from around $250 to over $300 per night for a three-star hotel. However, off-peak seasons can see rooms going for as low as $65 a night on average. It's a relatively low price tag when it comes to experiencing one of Italy's few remaining secrets.