Hidden Along Italy's Coastline Is A Pristine Peninsula Getaway With Secret Beaches And Cliffside Villas

You'd be forgiven for thinking it's no longer possible to find low-key holiday havens in Tuscany (such as these secret natural hot springs), a well-trodden tourist destination that saw over 52 million visitors in 2023. But this timeless Italian region still has a few proverbial cards up its sleeve. And Monte Argentario might just be the ace of spades.

This beautiful peninsula sits off Northern Italy's coast and could be mistaken for an island if not for the three isthmuses connecting it to the mainland. The coastline surrounding its two main centers, Porto Santo Stefano and Porto Ercole, is wild and beautifully preserved. It serves up secret shingle beach coves and ancient Spanish fortifications in equal measure. The port hubs, meanwhile, have been transformed over the years from humble fishing villages to atmospheric resort enclaves where Italian holidaymakers and global celebrities rub shoulders in waterfront restaurants and bars.

Venture beyond these harbor towns and the paved roads often become gravel, flanked by grazing goats, pine forests, and that effortlessly blue Tyrrhenian Sea. Drive and you shall be rewarded with more than 20 white-sand beaches, as well as clear-water coves flanked by rocks and sailboats. These secret beaches and coves are, first and foremost, where Monte Argentario commands your attention.