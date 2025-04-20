Situated Between Milan And Rome Is A Very Underrated City In Italy With Ancient Castles And Medieval Art

The stunning Duomo Di Prato is a highlight, with an eye-catching striped marble exterior that includes a unique 15th-century pulpit made by Donatello and Michelozzo di Bartolomeo, identifiable by its umbrella-esque canopy. Inside the church, there are medieval frescoes, a chapel dedicated to the Virgin Mary, and a holy relic believed to be her belt. The belt is put on public display at Christmas, Easter, May 1, August 15, and finally, on September 8, as a part of The Feast of Nativity of the Virgin Mary, when it's shown as the final act of a procession that fills much of the town.

The Castello dell'Imperatore (Emperor's Castle) is a vast fortress built by the Holy Roman Emperor Frederick II in the 13th century, which, while originally used as a home for the emperor's viceregent, went on to become a garrison and prison. The interiors serve as a museum, but there's also an external walkway with fabulous panoramic views of Prato and the surrounding Tuscan countryside. Another historic building to see is the Palazzo Pretorio, a 13th-century civic palace housing a museum whose patchwork-like exterior is due to the merging of three different buildings.

During the Renaissance, Prato was renowned for its wools and silks, and to this day, one of Prato's major industries is textiles. But this has grown to include things like alpaca and camel wools, as well as a focus on sustainability, with 15% of the world's fabric recycling taking place there in 2018. There's a brilliant museum, the Museo del Tessuto (Textile Museum), that has rooms dedicated to the history of the textile trade alongside an extraordinary collection of historic textiles.