What You Need To Know About Spirit Airlines' Latest Dress Code Change Before Flying

Whether you're a fan of Spirit Airlines or not, you can't deny that they offer some of the lowest last-minute flight prices and are widely regarded as the safest choice for travel in America. However, as a passenger, you're going to have to dress the part on your next flight or face the consequences. This is according to Spirit Airlines' latest dress code, modified to detail exactly what travelers should not wear when they choose the budget carrier. Revealed in late January 2025, Spirit's updated Contract of Carriage (the airline's terms and conditions for passengers) denotes that they are prohibited from donning "see-through clothing" or anything else that exposes the body. Footwear is also a must; bare feet will not be tolerated.

Even if your outfit is not revealing, Spirit Airlines states clothing that "is lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature" is a no-go. Keep in mind that this also applies to body art. All that said, those who do not follow this dress code could potentially be booted off their flight without a refund (yikes).

Simply put, you'll want to plan accordingly the next time you fly with Spirit Airlines. Likewise, think twice about disregarding the dress code. While you might believe Spirit Airlines is bluffing, it's not unheard of for the carrier to remove passengers for their attire.