What You Need To Know About Spirit Airlines' Latest Dress Code Change Before Flying
Whether you're a fan of Spirit Airlines or not, you can't deny that they offer some of the lowest last-minute flight prices and are widely regarded as the safest choice for travel in America. However, as a passenger, you're going to have to dress the part on your next flight or face the consequences. This is according to Spirit Airlines' latest dress code, modified to detail exactly what travelers should not wear when they choose the budget carrier. Revealed in late January 2025, Spirit's updated Contract of Carriage (the airline's terms and conditions for passengers) denotes that they are prohibited from donning "see-through clothing" or anything else that exposes the body. Footwear is also a must; bare feet will not be tolerated.
Even if your outfit is not revealing, Spirit Airlines states clothing that "is lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature" is a no-go. Keep in mind that this also applies to body art. All that said, those who do not follow this dress code could potentially be booted off their flight without a refund (yikes).
Simply put, you'll want to plan accordingly the next time you fly with Spirit Airlines. Likewise, think twice about disregarding the dress code. While you might believe Spirit Airlines is bluffing, it's not unheard of for the carrier to remove passengers for their attire.
Spirit Airlines' dress code is shrouded in controversy
Prior to Spirit amending its Contract of Carriage, three women and a toddler were kicked off one of the airline's flights in October 2024. Their fashion faux pas? Crop tops. In this instance, refunds were not provided, and ultimately, the carrier faced backlash for its actions. Similarly, a man had to disembark his Spirit Airlines flight in January 2025. To his dismay, his hoodie was deemed inappropriate by a flight attendant due to profanity. He took it off but was still forced to exit the aircraft. Although the Contract of Carriage was likely revised to avoid confusion and scenarios such as these, not everyone is happy about Spirit Airlines' new dress code.
Speaking to NBC 5 DFW, passenger Rafael Dominguez stated, "I honestly think that's a bit concerning, concerning in the aspect if someone has tattoos, I feel like they'll be singled out for that." Nevertheless, others are on board with Spirit Airlines. Valerie Sokolosky, a personal branding expert, told WXYZ Detroit, "they have to have policy. It's no different than going to work."
Additionally, it's important to note that Spirit Airlines' Contract of Carriage states passengers may be removed from a flight for "an offensive odor unless caused by a qualified disability," among several other things, including intoxication. If you plan on flying Spirit Airlines, Delta, or another carrier, it's not a bad idea to read up on a company's Contract of Carriage (easy to find with a quick Google search) before your travels. As you can see, airline dress codes are stricter than you think.