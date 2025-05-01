An Underrated Hawaiian State Park Is A Hidden Paradise With Captivating Coastal Trails And Views

Tucked away on the windswept northwest tip of O'ahu lies one of the most underrated treasures not listed in Hawaii's travel guide: Ka'ena Point State Park. Far from the bustling resorts of Waikīkī or the famous surf breaks of the North Shore, Ka'ena Point remains a place of solitude and raw natural beauty.

The Keawa'ula side, located on the island's western flank, is home to a vast sandy beach within its bay. In the summer months when the waters are calm, it's a beautiful spot for swimming with lifeguards on duty, though it's best suited for strong swimmers. During winter months, the ocean transforms, drawing expert surfers to tackle the powerful waves.

On the north side, the Mokulē'ia section presents a different kind of coastal magic. This stretch of shoreline features a mix of coves, rocky inlets, tide pools, and sand dunes. A trail winds past native plant habitats and offers glimpses of endangered seabirds and even the occasional Hawaiian monk seal basking on the shore. This area is wilder and more remote — no lifeguards, no restrooms — just unspoiled nature and the sound of the ocean.