One Of Hawaii's Most Underrated Tourist Spots Is A Historical Park With Gorgeous Views And Scenic Trails

Visiting Hawaii today, people are met with overcrowded tourist hubs and commercialized American establishments. However, there are many underrated sites that reflect the island's ancient heritage. Lapakahi State Historical Park on Hawaii's Big Island is one such place celebrating the fishing village that dominated the land 600 years ago. Open every day from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the historical park is a must-see for those looking to experience local culture on a light, self-guided walk around the grounds. Also, a bonus to visiting this hidden gem is that there is no entry fee. The historical park is just 39 miles from Kona International Airport and 77 miles from Hilo, the Big Island's main town, making it an ideal day trip for those staying in the capital. If you're daytripping, bring a packed lunch for the journey as the park includes several picnic benches with impeccable views.

A quiet spot off the beaten track, Lapakahi overlooks the North Pacific Ocean, boasting stunning sea views along its rocky coastline. With Kohala Coast's impressive lava fields surrounding the site, the park is lined with preserved lava stone walls. These walls highlight archaic architecture similar to the ancient Choquequirao ruins in Peru or the Deir el-Medina village ruins in Egypt. But the walls are not the only evidence of the land's erstwhile inhabitants. To capture the essence of the island's history, ancient Hawaiian houses, called hales, have been restored and dotted throughout the park, offering a glimpse into the lives of these native fishers.

Due to high temperatures in this part of Hawaii, it's encouraged to visit the park during early morning or late afternoon. Lapakahi's 262 acres of land are perfect for history enthusiasts to roam, but also ideal for a relaxed stroll.