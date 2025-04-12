One Of Hawaii's Most Underrated Tourist Spots Is A Historical Park With Gorgeous Views And Scenic Trails
Visiting Hawaii today, people are met with overcrowded tourist hubs and commercialized American establishments. However, there are many underrated sites that reflect the island's ancient heritage. Lapakahi State Historical Park on Hawaii's Big Island is one such place celebrating the fishing village that dominated the land 600 years ago. Open every day from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the historical park is a must-see for those looking to experience local culture on a light, self-guided walk around the grounds. Also, a bonus to visiting this hidden gem is that there is no entry fee. The historical park is just 39 miles from Kona International Airport and 77 miles from Hilo, the Big Island's main town, making it an ideal day trip for those staying in the capital. If you're daytripping, bring a packed lunch for the journey as the park includes several picnic benches with impeccable views.
A quiet spot off the beaten track, Lapakahi overlooks the North Pacific Ocean, boasting stunning sea views along its rocky coastline. With Kohala Coast's impressive lava fields surrounding the site, the park is lined with preserved lava stone walls. These walls highlight archaic architecture similar to the ancient Choquequirao ruins in Peru or the Deir el-Medina village ruins in Egypt. But the walls are not the only evidence of the land's erstwhile inhabitants. To capture the essence of the island's history, ancient Hawaiian houses, called hales, have been restored and dotted throughout the park, offering a glimpse into the lives of these native fishers.
Due to high temperatures in this part of Hawaii, it's encouraged to visit the park during early morning or late afternoon. Lapakahi's 262 acres of land are perfect for history enthusiasts to roam, but also ideal for a relaxed stroll.
Lapakahi State Historical Park is an interactive site and a glimpse into native Hawaiian culture
Many of Hawaii's coastlines have eroded over the centuries, wiping out the remains of ancient fishing villages, making Lapakahi State Historical Park truly a one-of-a-kind tourist spot. Roughly 100 people inhabited the village at one time, where they hunted, cooked, traded, and played games. Visitors can take part in the traditional Hawaiian games that were once played at this settlement, such as spear throwing ('o'o ihe), checkers (konane), and stone bowling ('ulu maika). Guests will find tools and guidelines for participating in the games on display. A park official is also onsite to answer questions.
The park's 1-mile loop trail throughout the village is a scenic walk suitable for adults and children, and trail maps are available at the beginning of the path. During the walk, appreciate the rich cultural landscape and step inside reconstructed ancient dwellings made from materials found around the settlement, like grass, wood, and leaves. Pay attention to the vegetation on the site, as the former village was once a bustling port where botanical healing practices, known as la'au lapa'au, were exchanged among residents and travelers. Besides fishing, the locals of Lapakahi even grew sweet potatoes and taro.
For history buffs, the archaeological site may be enough to satiate the senses, but nature enthusiasts will adore the scenic crashing waves against the rocky cliff. While the sea is a stunning feature of the park, swimming is not recommended as there is no lifeguard on duty. However, some visitors noted on Tripadvisor that they swam and snorkeled here, with one calling it their favorite snorkeling location on the Big Island.
Visit other local attractions during your day trip to Lapakahi State Historical Park
Lapakahi State Historical Park is not a place where tourists can expect to be entertained for hours. Instead, it's an opportunity to acknowledge the Indigenous practices of Native Hawaiians from their first arrival to the site in around 1350 until the 1800s when the freshwater supply decreased. Tourists can stop by the park on the way to the Kohala Coast lava fields or North Kohala's famous lush landscape. Moreover, the Kona Coffee Belt — a scenic coastline with coffee farms and historic landmarks — extends south of Lapakahi, the perfect addition to your day trip. If you're planning a winter trip, Hawaii's dormant Mauna Kea volcano is a haven for skiers, and just under two hours from Lapakahi's historical site.
With plenty to do in the area, make a few days out of your trip by staying in a nearby hotel, such as the Westin Hapuna Beach Resort just 15 miles from the historical park. Waikōloa Beach is also only 22 miles from Lapakahi, home to plenty of resorts and beach clubs, including Hilton Waikōloa Village and Lava Lava Beach Club.
Furthermore, Kohala Coast is a supreme location for scuba diving, with Kawaihae Harbor, a popular port for scuba diving charters, just a 15-minute drive from Lapakahi State Historical Park. Several companies offer excursions for non-certified scuba divers as well as scuba pool lessons for novices. For those seeking a more casual approach to underwater gazing, Kohala Coast is home to many beaches that offer snorkeling to visitors. All within 20 miles of Lapakahi, Mauna Lani Beach Club, Beach 69, Hapuna Beach, and Mauna Kea Beach are just some of the spots where swimmers can come face to face with Hawaii's coral reef ecosystems and marine life like Moorish idols, parrotfish, and sea turtles.