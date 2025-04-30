The South's 'Best Beach Bar' Is A Legendary Gulf Coast Honky Tonk Where Locals And Tourists Mingle

There are a few features of a relaxing warm-weather vacation that are essential for most of us. You need a great swimsuit, a beach to wear it at, and the perfect beach bar where you can let go of your cares and simply enjoy the party. If there is great food on top of that, even better. Add in live music and some fun-filled events, and you have the recipe for the perfect trip. If you're visiting the Florida Panhandle, you absolutely have to stop at Perdido Key, an unsung paradise with white sand beaches right on the border of Alabama. Not only does it boast one of the best beaches in the Florida Panhandle, but it has the Flora-Bama Lounge and Package, which has been there since the mid-1960s. This famous honky-tonk spot got the nod from Southern Living as one of the Best Beach Bars for 2025, has gotten top nods from CNN and Playboy, and was actually featured in the John Grisham novel "The Pelican Brief."

Back in 1962, Florida gave Alabama two miles of land along the shore for the building of the Perdido Pass Bridge, and the Tampary family built a bar right on the border between the states. It grew over the years as it changed hands, and these days it's a true landmark. Flora-Bama has live music every single night of the year, with five stages, and it's right on the beach. How can you afford to miss this?