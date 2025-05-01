One Of The Adirondacks' Most Popular Trails Is A Mountain Hike With A Pristine Payoff And Scenic Views
About a two-hour drive away from Syracuse is one of the best views in the Adirondacks — and you'll only have to hike for about an hour to see it. The Bald Mountain-Rondaxe hike takes you up to the highest spot in the surrounding area, allowing you to look down on the mountains, forest, and breathtaking Fulton Chain lakes below. This is also one of those spectacular Adirondack hikes that features a historic fire tower at the end, so those doing the ADK Fire Tower Challenge will eventually need to make the trek up Bald Mountain.
If you've spent any time hiking in New York state, you know that there's no shortage of peaks known as "Bald Mountain," which is why this site has "Rondaxe" attached to the end of it. While you might guess that the latter designation is named after a person, when you say the name aloud, it sounds similar to Adirondacks.
What it's like to go up the Bald Mountain-Rondaxe trail
This trail starts as a walk through the woods, but don't be fooled. Soon, you'll be walking up a steep uphill slope on a trail that's mostly smooth rock. Make sure to follow the right trail — the one that leads to the top of the mountain is designated with red markers. Along the way, smaller paths veer off and lead to pretty overlooks. People at the top often climb up the fire tower, too.
For a view that's 2,350 feet in the air, the way up is not too difficult. The downside of having such a short trail that takes you up high for gorgeous views is that it's steep. While the path up Rondaxe can be thin and rocky in places, it's a tremendously popular one with thousands of hikers reaching the top every year. If you want to attempt it as a solo hike, you probably won't have to worry about losing your way, but this is also a fantastic trail to hike with a friend or your dog — as long as your pet is leashed. Some people even bring their kids, just be prepared to carry them if the trek is too tough or the trail is uneven. At the top of the mountain, you'll find plenty of spots to stop, relax, and even have a picnic.
How to make the most of your trip to the top of Bald Mountain-Rondaxe
If you're looking for a longer, more private hiking experience after looking out at the view from the top of Bald Mountain-Rondaxe, consider hiking Third Lake Creek Trail. The trailheads are only 15 minutes apart by car, but the experience of the two trails could not be more different. Expect to be hiking along the creek for more than 2.5 hours. While the Third Lake Creek Trail has no panoramic views or fire towers, it is one of the best spots for bird lovers to explore. You should also keep your eyes peeled for beavers.
If you're looking for a place to stay while you explore Bald Mountain-Rondaxe, consider the extremely close by Old Forge Camping Resort. Tent sites start at around $30 per night at time of this writing, but there are also cabins and cottages available for upwards of $160 per night if you're looking for a more luxurious experience. For a more basic camping experience at a much more budget-friendly price, reserve a spot at the Limekiln Lake Campground for just $20 per night.