One Of The Adirondacks' Most Popular Trails Is A Mountain Hike With A Pristine Payoff And Scenic Views

This trail starts as a walk through the woods, but don't be fooled. Soon, you'll be walking up a steep uphill slope on a trail that's mostly smooth rock. Make sure to follow the right trail — the one that leads to the top of the mountain is designated with red markers. Along the way, smaller paths veer off and lead to pretty overlooks. People at the top often climb up the fire tower, too.

For a view that's 2,350 feet in the air, the way up is not too difficult. The downside of having such a short trail that takes you up high for gorgeous views is that it's steep. While the path up Rondaxe can be thin and rocky in places, it's a tremendously popular one with thousands of hikers reaching the top every year. If you want to attempt it as a solo hike, you probably won't have to worry about losing your way, but this is also a fantastic trail to hike with a friend or your dog — as long as your pet is leashed. Some people even bring their kids, just be prepared to carry them if the trek is too tough or the trail is uneven. At the top of the mountain, you'll find plenty of spots to stop, relax, and even have a picnic.