The Game-Changing Airport Check-In Hack That Could Turn Long Lines Into A Breezy Start To Your Trip

With an average of 45,000 flights taking off and landing in the U.S. daily, many factors make airplane travel stressful for millions of travelers. People often find themselves panicking about getting to the airport on time, ensuring all travel documents are in order, navigating the many pockets of an airport, getting through security, and finding the correct departure gate. Then, of course, there are the long lines to get through check-in, security, and onto the plane.

Some airport hacks, like how to avoid baggage fees and efficient suitcase packing tips, can help make airplane travel less stressful. To help reduce long lines and the chaos of the check-in process, many airlines offer online options, and most international airports provide self-service kiosks. However, travelers who have checked luggage still need to go through a check-in line, and the process can be both long and tedious, especially if you are traveling in economy.

To reduce your time spent in the check-in line, get in an economy line near the business or priority lanes. These lines typically move more quickly as they have fewer travelers. Once the ticket agent has checked in these groups, they will likely allow customers standing nearby to come forward, even though they are not business or priority travelers. Another benefit of this hack is that it increases the odds of being checked in by a more senior agent, which can impact the quality of service a traveler receives.