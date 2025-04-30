The Game-Changing Airport Check-In Hack That Could Turn Long Lines Into A Breezy Start To Your Trip
With an average of 45,000 flights taking off and landing in the U.S. daily, many factors make airplane travel stressful for millions of travelers. People often find themselves panicking about getting to the airport on time, ensuring all travel documents are in order, navigating the many pockets of an airport, getting through security, and finding the correct departure gate. Then, of course, there are the long lines to get through check-in, security, and onto the plane.
Some airport hacks, like how to avoid baggage fees and efficient suitcase packing tips, can help make airplane travel less stressful. To help reduce long lines and the chaos of the check-in process, many airlines offer online options, and most international airports provide self-service kiosks. However, travelers who have checked luggage still need to go through a check-in line, and the process can be both long and tedious, especially if you are traveling in economy.
To reduce your time spent in the check-in line, get in an economy line near the business or priority lanes. These lines typically move more quickly as they have fewer travelers. Once the ticket agent has checked in these groups, they will likely allow customers standing nearby to come forward, even though they are not business or priority travelers. Another benefit of this hack is that it increases the odds of being checked in by a more senior agent, which can impact the quality of service a traveler receives.
Additional hacks to help reduce the stress of long airport lines
Before you can check in, you need to get to the airport. Another hack that can significantly reduce the time you spend waiting is by choosing the arrivals section versus the departure lane when getting dropped off for an early morning flight. Unsurprisingly, there can be a chaotic traffic jam in the departure area during the early morning when most flights are taking off. On the flipside, the arrivals lane typically has far less traffic and can help get you to the check-in line more quickly. Once through, there are plenty of hacks that will also help you get through the TSA line as smoothly as possible.
A big part of avoiding long airport lines is to arrive as early as possible and find ways to minimize any confusion or additional chaos. You can text your airline code and flight number to your smartphone to automatically turn the information into a clickable link with a wealth of relevant information about your flight, including whether or not it's on time, the duration of the flight, gate number (which is important as they can change at any time), and even the carousel number for collecting your luggage. Having this information at your fingertips helps travelers better navigate the airport and maximize their time.