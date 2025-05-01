Rick Steves Shares When Theft Thrives In Europe And Why Americans Are Prime Targets
If you're planning a trip to Europe, you may have received warnings from friends about pickpockets. While it can occur anywhere, travel pro Rick Steves says in a video on his website that, though Europe can be a very safe place to visit in terms of violent crime, " ... it's a very dangerous place, from a petty purse snatching and pickpocketing point of view." Usually, this happens when you're distracted in spots like crowded public transportation or by a commotion, like the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace in London, for example. He explains, "Whenever there's a commotion, there are pickpockets hovering around. There are not that many of them, but they are where you are, targeting us." He's talking about Americans, and there are a few reasons for that. One of them, he says, is that we tend to carry a lot in our bags and wallets. We may walk around with open backpacks and carry all our valuables with us. We wear designer labels and make it clear that we're tourists. It can make us a target.
Americans tend to stand out in Europe. We can be rather loud and friendly, with big smiles and a willingness to chat with anyone, which practically labels us as being from the U.S. in addition to our accents. That friendliness means we may also be willing to, say, listen to a pitch about a charity or petition, which is often an upsetting tourist scam waiting to happen. While we stop and look at the materials they offer, someone else has a hand in our bag or pocket.
Avoiding pickpockets the Rick Steves way
Look, theft happens. Even Steves has been pickpocketed in a few European cities. If we don't take the correct precautions, we may be easy, or at least obvious, targets. However, Steves has a bunch of tips to avoid pickpockets he's shared over the years. The first one is to keep your cash, credit cards, and important documents in a money belt, which is a flat pouch worn under your clothing. These thieves are committing crimes of opportunity, so don't give them one. Don't dress to the nines with all your valuable jewelry on display when you travel, and try to look as much like a local as possible. Standing out, something Americans may do without realizing it, can be the thing that marks you as a target.
As much as we like to make new friends, it's wise to be wary of a stranger approaching you on the street in Europe, whether it's a woman asking for money with her kid in tow, or a person dressed in a suit. It's not that you can't stop to help or chat. It's just that you have to be aware that, if you do, you may be dealing with a setup for a scam or wallet-snatching. If you do stop, keep a hand on your bag, which should be closed and locked if possible (even a twist tie through zipper pulls can help), and be aware of your surroundings at all times. Take a bag that has cut-proof straps, and while on public transportation, don't take your eyes off your bag. Storing things in your pockets is asking for trouble. Finally, keep copies of your important travel documents in a password-protected folder that you email to yourself so you can access them if anything is stolen.