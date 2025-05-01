Rick Steves Shares When Theft Thrives In Europe And Why Americans Are Prime Targets

If you're planning a trip to Europe, you may have received warnings from friends about pickpockets. While it can occur anywhere, travel pro Rick Steves says in a video on his website that, though Europe can be a very safe place to visit in terms of violent crime, " ... it's a very dangerous place, from a petty purse snatching and pickpocketing point of view." Usually, this happens when you're distracted in spots like crowded public transportation or by a commotion, like the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace in London, for example. He explains, "Whenever there's a commotion, there are pickpockets hovering around. There are not that many of them, but they are where you are, targeting us." He's talking about Americans, and there are a few reasons for that. One of them, he says, is that we tend to carry a lot in our bags and wallets. We may walk around with open backpacks and carry all our valuables with us. We wear designer labels and make it clear that we're tourists. It can make us a target.

Americans tend to stand out in Europe. We can be rather loud and friendly, with big smiles and a willingness to chat with anyone, which practically labels us as being from the U.S. in addition to our accents. That friendliness means we may also be willing to, say, listen to a pitch about a charity or petition, which is often an upsetting tourist scam waiting to happen. While we stop and look at the materials they offer, someone else has a hand in our bag or pocket.