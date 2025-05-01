This Is The Best Airline For Nervous Fliers In 2025, According To A New Global Ranking

While most people assume that bumpy weather, a fear of crashing, or safety concerns are the main causes of anxiety for air travelers, Bounce.com's survey also revealed many other factors that contribute to making passengers uneasy. The top reason why travelers reported feeling uncomfortable while flying? Screaming children. Even in first class, where comforts abound, there's no guarantee you'll avoid the sounds of an upset baby. Out of 2,000 survey participants, 51.6% said this was their top reason for feeling tense on a flight. Close behind, 46.7% pointed to loud or disruptive passengers as a major source of discomfort. Continuing with the theme of an unruly cabin environment, 33.9% worried about overcrowded aisles, while 19.7% of respondents noted that they were bothered by other people's excessive alcohol consumption during a flight. Luckily, there are some airlines that take these factors into account when curating a pleasant in-flight experience.

Unfriendly cabin crew was also listed as a cause for passengers to feel uneasy about their upcoming flight, but this isn't something to worry about when flying with Singapore Airlines, as the carrier won SkyTrax's World's Best Airline Cabin Crew in 2024. Furthermore, the airline's in-flight entertainment, KrisWorld, has plenty to keep you occupied if any of the discomforting factors present themselves during your flight. From hit TV shows and blockbuster movies to live TV and meditation playlists from Spotify, you won't run out of things to distract you mid-air.

You're probably wishing every airline were like Singapore Airlines, but unfortunately, that's not the case. To improve your flying experience, take charge of what you can control by avoiding flights on the worst days of the year for your sanity, or check out our genius hacks that make flying economy a lot more comfortable.