Washington's Ancient Riverbed Canyon Boasts Dramatic Cliffs And Endless Outdoor Recreation

The Grand Coulee Canyon is one of Washington state's most striking geological marvels. This large dry riverbed gorge runs for 50 miles through the Columbia Plateau — where America's oldest scenic route is located. With some truly impressive basalt cliffs and dry waterfalls created by massive glacial floods, the region is a popular destination for enjoying many outdoor adventures such as camping, hiking, and boating. As such, the Grand Coulee is the perfect destination for tourists, geologists, and nature lovers alike eager to experience the fun and beauty of this ancient canyon in the Northwest.

The Grand Coulee — coulee meaning deep ravine or canyon —is also home to the Grand Coulee Dam, one of the largest concrete structures of its kind in the world. Other points of interest include Steamboat Rock State Park and Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park, along with must-visit sites like Northrup Canyon and surrounding natural lakes.

Coulee City in Grant County is the closest town to this geological formation in northeastern Washington, located roughly 36 minutes away. Spokane is the nearest major city to Grand Coulee, located 85 miles southeast of the canyon on U.S. Route 2.