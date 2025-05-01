Washington's Ancient Riverbed Canyon Boasts Dramatic Cliffs And Endless Outdoor Recreation
The Grand Coulee Canyon is one of Washington state's most striking geological marvels. This large dry riverbed gorge runs for 50 miles through the Columbia Plateau — where America's oldest scenic route is located. With some truly impressive basalt cliffs and dry waterfalls created by massive glacial floods, the region is a popular destination for enjoying many outdoor adventures such as camping, hiking, and boating. As such, the Grand Coulee is the perfect destination for tourists, geologists, and nature lovers alike eager to experience the fun and beauty of this ancient canyon in the Northwest.
The Grand Coulee — coulee meaning deep ravine or canyon —is also home to the Grand Coulee Dam, one of the largest concrete structures of its kind in the world. Other points of interest include Steamboat Rock State Park and Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park, along with must-visit sites like Northrup Canyon and surrounding natural lakes.
Coulee City in Grant County is the closest town to this geological formation in northeastern Washington, located roughly 36 minutes away. Spokane is the nearest major city to Grand Coulee, located 85 miles southeast of the canyon on U.S. Route 2.
Visiting the Grand Coulee Canyon and nearby state parks
The Grand Coulee might not be America's deepest canyon, but it is one of Washington's. To make this vast area easier to navigate, the canyon can be explored in two parts: the Upper and Lower Coulee regions. The Upper Coulee is home to beautiful lakes such as Banks Lake, Lake Roosevelt, and several others. The Grand Coulee Dam and Coulee City can also be found here, while Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park gives way to the Lower Coulee area.
The Grand Coulee Dam and surrounding lakes are ideal for boating, fishing, swimming, and kayaking. For a unique overnight getaway, house boating is offered on Lake Roosevelt. The area is known for its scenic beauty and for staying relatively uncrowded year-round, so it's perfect for snapping landscape photos. Picnicking and educational walking tours around the dam are also available for visitors. Lastly, the Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Center has several free exhibits about the dam's history.
In the Upper Coulee area, you will find Steamboat Rock State Park and Northrup Canyon, offering even more activities to enjoy. Steamboat Rock offers miles of cliffside hiking trails, scenic lake views, and a campground. Northrup Canyon is located within the park and is home to Grant County's only forest, ahabitat for over 200 bald eagles, owls, and other species like wild grouse. Northrup Canyon has several trails with picturesque views of Banks Lake.
Exploring Lower Coulee Canyon and surrounding areas
Lower Coulee is equally as impressive as its counterpart. At Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park, you will find an impressive dry waterfall which was once five times wider and twice as tall as the Niagara Falls. The landscape in this part of the canyon offers more than 15 miles of hiking trails, a campground, and an educational center with fascinating information about the area's natural history. The Lower Coulee area is home to several small lakes, with Soap Lake marking the end of the amazing Grand Coulee Canyon area. All of the aforementioned lakes are perfect for water activities and fishing.
Other must-do activities near Grand Coulee Canyon include stopping at the Crown Point State Park to the north of the dam. This viewpoint offers a stunning view of the dam and Lake Roosevelt. Going farther to the north towards the Colville Reservation, you'll come upon scenic waterfalls. In the town of Coulee Dam are two more hiking trails to enjoy: the 1-mile Candy Point Trail and 6-mile Down River Trail on the scenic Columbia River where a hidden hot springs resort on the Columbia River Gorge awaits.