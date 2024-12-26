Time Travel To 1900 At A Historic Hot Springs Resort Hidden In Washington's Columbia River Gorge

Carving out much of the border between Washington and Oregon, the Columbia River Gorge is one of the nation's true natural wonders. Home to wide stretches of water, deep pine forests, spires, sheer mountain cliffs, and Multnomah Falls, Oregon's tallest waterfall with unbelievable views, the gorge is the perfect weekend getaway from Portland for those seeking solace in nature. There are also a number of cool areas along the way worth checking out, including the historic area of Carson.

Opposite the oldest scenic route in the U.S. that features stunning river views, Carson is a hamlet of nearly 2,500 people on the Washington side of the gorge. Founded as a rough-and-tumble logging outpost, the unofficial town is now famous for the Carson Hot Springs Resort, an old-school complex where people have been coming to soak in the restorative, thermal waters since the 1900s.

Shrouded beneath a canopy of evergreen trees, this rustic compound sits in a small valley along the Wind River, just a quick stroll up from its confluence with the mighty Columbia. While not a luxury resort, Carson Hot Springs delivers comfort and deepwood charm. It also makes a terrific base for local exploration and is attached to a great golf course with sweeping views of the Columbia Gorge.