Time Travel To 1900 At A Historic Hot Springs Resort Hidden In Washington's Columbia River Gorge
Carving out much of the border between Washington and Oregon, the Columbia River Gorge is one of the nation's true natural wonders. Home to wide stretches of water, deep pine forests, spires, sheer mountain cliffs, and Multnomah Falls, Oregon's tallest waterfall with unbelievable views, the gorge is the perfect weekend getaway from Portland for those seeking solace in nature. There are also a number of cool areas along the way worth checking out, including the historic area of Carson.
Opposite the oldest scenic route in the U.S. that features stunning river views, Carson is a hamlet of nearly 2,500 people on the Washington side of the gorge. Founded as a rough-and-tumble logging outpost, the unofficial town is now famous for the Carson Hot Springs Resort, an old-school complex where people have been coming to soak in the restorative, thermal waters since the 1900s.
Shrouded beneath a canopy of evergreen trees, this rustic compound sits in a small valley along the Wind River, just a quick stroll up from its confluence with the mighty Columbia. While not a luxury resort, Carson Hot Springs delivers comfort and deepwood charm. It also makes a terrific base for local exploration and is attached to a great golf course with sweeping views of the Columbia Gorge.
Soak among the trees at the Carson Hot Springs Resort
In 1901, a hotel was built in Carson, followed by cabins and a bathhouse to take full advantage of the area's warm waters. The resort was renamed Carson Hot Springs in the early 1970s, and it now features 67 rooms, including standard options, deluxe stays, or suites and cabins that come with private balconies and kitchens. Some of the accommodations are pet-friendly. There is also an on-site restaurant, as well as a full-service spa.
The resort's main bath house is where most of the soaking takes place, with a number of tubs of differing water temperatures that visitors can choose from. The bath house is separated by gender with clothing-optional areas, while the resort's therapy pool is open to everyone over the age of 18 and requires a swimsuit.
For those keen to swing a club, the attached Elk Ridge Golf Course offers a chance to get out and play a round in a gorgeous natural setting. This challenging, 18-hole course is set amongst rolling hills and trees, with stunning vistas of the epic, rugged gorge.
Further explorations in the area
Nature is the name of the game in the Columbia River Gorge, and many people who visit the Carson Hot Springs Resort hike up to Falls Creek Falls. With a trailhead 16.7 miles north of Carson, this 4.4-mile out-and-back trail leads to an awe-inspiring, multi-tiered cascade rushing down over moss-covered bedrock. For those not in the mood to trek, Dog Creek Falls is just an 8-mile drive up the gorge and only requires a 0.1-mile stroll to the viewpoint.
While Carson has never been incorporated as an official town in Washington, it's still home to several local businesses worth supporting. After a full day of hiking, golfing, or soaking, pull up a chair at Backwoods Brewing. This local brewery serves up pints of its expertly crafted beers, along with an extensive menu of hearty sandwiches, pizzas, and barbecue. The cozy and unpretentious Bungalow Bar and Grill is also a good choice for cocktails, friendly vibes, and bar games. If you'd rather explore vineyards, Columbia Gorge is a secret Oregon wine region with rare varietals and edgy, innovative blends.