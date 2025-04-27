Why Avelo Airlines' Latest Partnership Is Facing Customer Backlash And Boycotts
Who doesn't love low-cost airlines at a time when flights practically put you in the red? While many airlines offer the bare minimum, a few exceed passenger expectations. Some (like this cheerful budget airline) provide extras like tasty snacks and free luggage, and others are revered as the safest choice for travel in America. Avelo Airlines is an exception — and not in a good way. The Houston-based carrier that prides itself on reliable and convenient service has found itself in hot water after striking a deal with the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to operate deportation flights starting May 12, 2025.
Frequent fliers know that U.S. travel has become a source of headaches for many these days. Countries like the United Kingdom have even issued warnings about traveling to America, largely stemming from President Donald Trump's border policies. What's particularly shocking is Avelo's agreement with ICE to carry out deportation flights. In the past, charter companies have facilitated these flights. Avelo accepting this role has left many loyal Avelo passengers and lawmakers fuming.
"Avelo Airlines likes to advertise that it will seat families together on flights, but in reality, they are helping to facilitate breaking up families. They are tearing families apart," Monroe County legislator Rachel Barnhart said during a protest at a Rochester, New York, airport, per News10NBC. A Change.org petition calling for an Avelo boycott has made the rounds online, collecting over 34,000 signatures. "Shame on you-profiting off an injustice that causes human misery," said one passionate supporter. "The memory of this will far outlive this sorry contract." Despite all these concerns, Avelo is standing its ground. It's all systems go, all in the name of revenue.
Avelo Airlines prioritizes profit despite controversy
Avelo Airlines is among North America's best low-cost carriers, even landing fifth place in Skytrax's 2024 ranking. The carrier managed to beat out the likes of Spirit and Frontier, which is no small feat as budget airlines tend to be ultra-competitive. Whether Avelo can retain its standing may be up in the air, especially considering its controversial partnership with ICE. The airline seems determined to push through with the arrangement, even going as far as canceling some of its routes, including all flights from Sonoma County Airport, to focus on profits.
Money is at the heart of the controversy. "I realize some may view the decision to fly for [Homeland Security] as controversial," Avelo CEO Andrew Levy said, per The Wall Street Journal. "We concluded this new opportunity was too valuable not to pursue, as it will help us stabilize our finances and allow us to continue our journey." The airline reportedly landed a $151 million contract for the deportation flights, further confirming that, for Avelo, this partnership is about keeping the bottom line in check.
Levy says accepting the contract was necessary to ensure the livelihoods of over 1,000 Avelo employees. Meanwhile, Avelo spokesperson Courtney Goff framed the issue as a public duty. "Regardless of the administration or party affiliation, as a U.S. flag carrier when our country calls and requests assistance our practice is to say yes," Goff said in an email.