Why Avelo Airlines' Latest Partnership Is Facing Customer Backlash And Boycotts

Who doesn't love low-cost airlines at a time when flights practically put you in the red? While many airlines offer the bare minimum, a few exceed passenger expectations. Some (like this cheerful budget airline) provide extras like tasty snacks and free luggage, and others are revered as the safest choice for travel in America. Avelo Airlines is an exception — and not in a good way. The Houston-based carrier that prides itself on reliable and convenient service has found itself in hot water after striking a deal with the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to operate deportation flights starting May 12, 2025.

Frequent fliers know that U.S. travel has become a source of headaches for many these days. Countries like the United Kingdom have even issued warnings about traveling to America, largely stemming from President Donald Trump's border policies. What's particularly shocking is Avelo's agreement with ICE to carry out deportation flights. In the past, charter companies have facilitated these flights. Avelo accepting this role has left many loyal Avelo passengers and lawmakers fuming.

"Avelo Airlines likes to advertise that it will seat families together on flights, but in reality, they are helping to facilitate breaking up families. They are tearing families apart," Monroe County legislator Rachel Barnhart said during a protest at a Rochester, New York, airport, per News10NBC. A Change.org petition calling for an Avelo boycott has made the rounds online, collecting over 34,000 signatures. "Shame on you-profiting off an injustice that causes human misery," said one passionate supporter. "The memory of this will far outlive this sorry contract." Despite all these concerns, Avelo is standing its ground. It's all systems go, all in the name of revenue.