How To Get Upgraded Seats Completely Free On Southwest Airlines

For many years, Southwest Airlines has been touted as that airline. Despite being a budget carrier, it has long prided itself on being the underrated U.S. airline with big seats, simple rules, and tons of nonstop flights. While its fleet lacks seatback screens (no "Crazy Rich Asians" rewatch for you) and many Southwest planes don't have outlets or USB ports (although they're working on it), the company gets a lot of love from passengers because of its efficient open seating policy, free checked bags, and no change fees. The bad news? It's taking some of those perks away. The good news? Southwest is throwing travelers a bone by offering free, brand new roomy seats for a limited time. You can up your chances of scoring one by boarding early.

Now, if you've ever flown Southwest, you know that seating is practically a game of chance. You board, snag whatever is available, and stick with it for the duration of the flight. But by 2026, the airline will adopt traditional seating and offer premium seats with more legroom, just like other major airlines.

"By moving to an assigned seating model, Southwest expects to broaden its appeal and attract more flying from its current and future customers," Southwest said in a statement. Of course, the brand will eventually begin charging for its cushier seats, but that'll only happen once its planes are reconfigured. Until then, you can park yourself on those premium seats at no additional cost — if you're lucky (or wise) enough to board early. This sneaky trick to get priority boarding on Southwest Airlines may improve your chances of securing this new perk.