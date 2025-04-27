How To Get Upgraded Seats Completely Free On Southwest Airlines
For many years, Southwest Airlines has been touted as that airline. Despite being a budget carrier, it has long prided itself on being the underrated U.S. airline with big seats, simple rules, and tons of nonstop flights. While its fleet lacks seatback screens (no "Crazy Rich Asians" rewatch for you) and many Southwest planes don't have outlets or USB ports (although they're working on it), the company gets a lot of love from passengers because of its efficient open seating policy, free checked bags, and no change fees. The bad news? It's taking some of those perks away. The good news? Southwest is throwing travelers a bone by offering free, brand new roomy seats for a limited time. You can up your chances of scoring one by boarding early.
Now, if you've ever flown Southwest, you know that seating is practically a game of chance. You board, snag whatever is available, and stick with it for the duration of the flight. But by 2026, the airline will adopt traditional seating and offer premium seats with more legroom, just like other major airlines.
"By moving to an assigned seating model, Southwest expects to broaden its appeal and attract more flying from its current and future customers," Southwest said in a statement. Of course, the brand will eventually begin charging for its cushier seats, but that'll only happen once its planes are reconfigured. Until then, you can park yourself on those premium seats at no additional cost — if you're lucky (or wise) enough to board early. This sneaky trick to get priority boarding on Southwest Airlines may improve your chances of securing this new perk.
Board early for first dibs on Southwest's premium seating
When it comes to Southwest Airlines flights, getting a boarding group in the A1 to A15 range is the golden ticket; it means you are among the first to board and, therefore, have the best shot at snagging prime seats. But don't worry, you don't have to throw down extra cash to get a good boarding position. If you are traveling with children aged six and below or need special assistance, you're automatically bumped up. If you've booked a Business Select ticket, you're guaranteed a spot in the first 15. Your only other option is to check in as soon as you can and hope the universe smiles upon you and places you in that golden group.
If you don't mind parting with a little cash, you have a couple of options. You can buy EarlyBird check-in starting at $15, which nets you a better boarding position (no guarantees, unfortunately), buy an Anytime ticket, which automatically includes the EarlyBird perk, or drop at least $30 for Upgraded Boarding, which secures you the best available spot in the A1 to A15 boarding segment.
As for those roomier seats? They won't cost extra until September 2025. Even then, they will only be for flights departing in early 2026. That means you have time to sit on them without paying an extra dime. The kicker, though, is there's no way of knowing whether your flight will have the seats. Southwest notes it will prioritize reconfiguring its Boeing 737-800 and MAX 8 planes, followed by other 737s. By late summer, the company will also add visual indicators for premium seats online, so keep your eyes peeled. Good luck, and may the airline gods be in your favor.