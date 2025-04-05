Do Southwest Planes Have Outlets And USB Ports? What To Know Before You Fly
Whether your phone runs out of battery just as you start boarding or your device doesn't hold a charge the way it once did, in-flight charging ports are a godsend to weary travelers. Unfortunately, despite the tech revolution, in-flight charging ports remain frustratingly rare. Already known for its big seats, simple rules, and tons of nonstop flights, Southwest Airlines is about to make a lot of passengers happy.
In an effort to modernize its fleet, the low-cost airline will add seat-back USB ports to newly-ordered 737 MAX 8 aircraft. "Southwest is installing the latest-generation onboard USB A and USB C power ports on every seat in our aircraft, with a space-saving system that will not compromise legroom," Southwest confirmed to Travel+Leisure. Passengers can also expect power ports added to existing aircraft, but the airline has not provided a timeline for these updates. It's important to note that passengers will not have access to standard Type A or Type B plugs for charging larger devices like laptops. However, this likely won't be an issue on short flights.
As of January 31, 2025, Southwest has received 250 new 737 MAX 8 aircraft and is still awaiting 497 more planes. For reference, Southwest's fleet currently contains approximately 800 planes. If you're traveling to Hawaii or between Southwest hubs like Denver or Phoenix, you'll likely fly on one of the new 737 MAX 8 planes with brand-new USB ports.
Larger overhead bins and other in-flight upgrades on Southwest Airlines
In 2022, Southwest revealed its post-pandemic plan to invest 2 billion dollars in upgrading the customer inflight experience. At the time, Tony Roach, Southwest's Vice President of Customer Experience and Customer Relations, specifically highlighted the need for in-flight power ports, as reported on the airline's investor relations website.
Fast forward three years, and the airline has delivered on its promises. The new 737 MAX 8 aircraft also come with larger overhead bins, easing the stress on travelers and crew members. Each of Boeing's Space Bins can hold up to six roll-aboard suitcases, allowing the 737 MAX 8 aircraft to hold 50% more carry-on bags. Not only does this improve the overall boarding experience, but it also reduces the amount of time flight attendants spend rearranging overhead compartments or checking excess luggage. Space Bins can also be found on American Airlines and Alaska Airlines planes.
Southwest has decided to take things a step further by upgrading in-flight Wi-Fi. Although speed and stability vary depending on the aircraft, the Wi-Fi is generally strong enough to watch on-demand entertainment or use WhatsApp. Considering United's recently announced plans for modernizing in-flight technology with TVs and free Wi-Fi and the news that American Airlines is testing free Wi-Fi in America, passengers may be looking at a future of more comfortable flights and better amenities.