Do Southwest Planes Have Outlets And USB Ports? What To Know Before You Fly

Whether your phone runs out of battery just as you start boarding or your device doesn't hold a charge the way it once did, in-flight charging ports are a godsend to weary travelers. Unfortunately, despite the tech revolution, in-flight charging ports remain frustratingly rare. Already known for its big seats, simple rules, and tons of nonstop flights, Southwest Airlines is about to make a lot of passengers happy.

In an effort to modernize its fleet, the low-cost airline will add seat-back USB ports to newly-ordered 737 MAX 8 aircraft. "Southwest is installing the latest-generation onboard USB A and USB C power ports on every seat in our aircraft, with a space-saving system that will not compromise legroom," Southwest confirmed to Travel+Leisure. Passengers can also expect power ports added to existing aircraft, but the airline has not provided a timeline for these updates. It's important to note that passengers will not have access to standard Type A or Type B plugs for charging larger devices like laptops. However, this likely won't be an issue on short flights.

As of January 31, 2025, Southwest has received 250 new 737 MAX 8 aircraft and is still awaiting 497 more planes. For reference, Southwest's fleet currently contains approximately 800 planes. If you're traveling to Hawaii or between Southwest hubs like Denver or Phoenix, you'll likely fly on one of the new 737 MAX 8 planes with brand-new USB ports.