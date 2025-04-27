American Airlines To Add A Free Upgrade That Could Change How You Fly In 2026

All travelers know the pains of boarding an aircraft. It's stressful, overwhelming, and is often the most confusing part of the flight. But American Airlines has announced plans to change its boarding process as it attempts to streamline the experience and make it less of a hassle for travelers. The new plan kicks in on May 1, and certain flyers will notice a change that could make their flight more relaxing.

Once the plan goes into effect, American Airlines' flights will have an additional five minutes of boarding time and slightly reworked boarding groups. Similar to its efforts to make layovers smoother at London Heathrow Airport, American Airlines is hoping the changes will be a net positive for travelers, saying that passengers can look forward to three benefits of the new policy: fewer carry-on bags being checked at the departure gate, more time for passengers to get settled in their seats, and improved service for premium cabin passengers.

Of course, there are still nine boarding groups, but they'll be seeing a slight shake-up. First and Business Class flyers will now preboard with ConciergeKey members, which is essentially a free upgrade. Previously, they boarded in Group 1 after ConciergeKey. Since First and Business Class flyers have been moved up, Executive Platinum members and active-duty military will now board after them in Group 1. In other words, First and Business Class tickets are receiving a free upgrade, while Platinum members and active-duty military have slid down the list. American was already a great airline for anyone looking to save on first-class seats, and this change should only make it more enticing.