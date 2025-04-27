American Airlines To Add A Free Upgrade That Could Change How You Fly In 2026
All travelers know the pains of boarding an aircraft. It's stressful, overwhelming, and is often the most confusing part of the flight. But American Airlines has announced plans to change its boarding process as it attempts to streamline the experience and make it less of a hassle for travelers. The new plan kicks in on May 1, and certain flyers will notice a change that could make their flight more relaxing.
Once the plan goes into effect, American Airlines' flights will have an additional five minutes of boarding time and slightly reworked boarding groups. Similar to its efforts to make layovers smoother at London Heathrow Airport, American Airlines is hoping the changes will be a net positive for travelers, saying that passengers can look forward to three benefits of the new policy: fewer carry-on bags being checked at the departure gate, more time for passengers to get settled in their seats, and improved service for premium cabin passengers.
Of course, there are still nine boarding groups, but they'll be seeing a slight shake-up. First and Business Class flyers will now preboard with ConciergeKey members, which is essentially a free upgrade. Previously, they boarded in Group 1 after ConciergeKey. Since First and Business Class flyers have been moved up, Executive Platinum members and active-duty military will now board after them in Group 1. In other words, First and Business Class tickets are receiving a free upgrade, while Platinum members and active-duty military have slid down the list. American was already a great airline for anyone looking to save on first-class seats, and this change should only make it more enticing.
What's new with American Airline's boarding process
Some significant changes are happening with the American Airlines boarding process. But unless you're a frequent flyer, you probably won't notice a huge difference. Various tickets have been shuffled to different boarding groups, boarding time has been extended by five minutes, and AAdvantage members can unlock perks like a chance to board with Groups 1 through 4.
The reason for the change is obvious. Boarding planes has grown overly complicated, with dozens of ticket types and memberships offering a chance to get on the plane ahead of your fellow travelers. These perks are quite popular, but they often give individuals an advantage at the detriment of overall efficiency. And while the changes at American Airlines likely won't result in record-breaking boarding times, they're shaping up to offer a boarding process with fewer pinch points.
Here's a full shakedown of the new boarding groups:
- Preboard includes ConciergeKey, First/Business, and families with children ages 2 and under
- Group 1 includes AAdvantage Executive Platinum and active-duty military
- Group 2 included AAdvantage Platinum Pro and oneworld Emerald
- Group 3 includes AAdvantage Platinum and oneworld Sapphire
- Group 4 includes AAdvantage Gold, oneworld Ruby, AirPass, and Citi/Advantage Executive cardmembers
- Group 5 includes Main Cabin Extra, AAdvantage members (15,000 Points), and credit card members
- Group 6 includes AAdvantage members
- Group 7-8 includes Main Cabin
- Group 9 includes Basic Economy
If you're boarding a Boeing 737, Airbus A321, or other widebody aircraft, boarding times are extended to 40 minutes, while Airbus A319 and A320 will have 35 minutes. So, regardless of your ticket, you'll benefit from a bit of extra time to get settled before takeoff. Want to make your flight even easier? Follow these tips and tricks used by flight attendants while they're passengers.