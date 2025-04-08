The Most Clever Tips And Tricks Flight Attendants Use While They Are Passengers

To many, battling through airports and onto crowded flights is simply part of modern life. However, no matter how seasoned we think we are, we'll never have as many air miles under our belts as those who take care of us in the skies. Flight attendants know the ins and outs of air travel better than anyone, from long-haul flights to short cross-country trips. They spend most of their working lives cruising at 30,000 feet, so it's only natural that they will have insider tips and tricks that most of us have never even considered, no matter how often we fly.

Thankfully, cabin crew aren't interested in keeping all this precious knowledge to themselves and have happily shared their go-to travel hacks with the internet so the rest of us can have more comfortable flights — you just need to know where to look. From what not to eat on the plane to the best seats to book, and how to avoid drying out like a prune during a long flight, they've got tips for almost anything. And now, so do we! Take this invaluable advice on your next flight to elevate the experience.