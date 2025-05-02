Avoid This Common Dining Blunder While Traveling In Europe To Blend In Like A Local

We've all got to eat. No matter where we go or what we do in our daily lives, our bodies require food and drink. Over the history of human existence, we've developed rituals around eating, though they can differ, depending on where you are in the world. If you don't want to inadvertently give offense when you travel, you have to know the accepted customs. (For instance, if you're dining in Japan, it's a faux pas to stick chopsticks upright in a bowl of rice because it resembles the practice of leaving them displayed in the same manner during funerals.) In a large portion of Europe, if you want to blend in like a local and avoid being rude, don't make the common dining blunder of leaving food on your plate when you're done with your meal. It's the "clean plate club" ideal that many of us were brought up with, and it's important to know in which countries this is expected.

This stands out in contrast to China, where it's considered rude to leave an empty plate because it implies that you weren't provided with enough food by your host. However, in much of Europe, leaving food is looked at as wasteful and disrespectful of the meal. In addition, in Greece, Italy, and the Netherlands, it's polite to take only a small portion of food the first time around so you can accept a second helping, which is a compliment to the chef.