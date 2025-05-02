The 'Wonder Of The Caribbean' Is A Bizarre, Dangerous Lake With Supposed Alien-Like Creatures

Natural beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. Whether it's the vibrant pink lagoons of Las Coloradas in Yucatán, Mexico or the crooked forests in Poland, there are mysterious places across the globe that showcase just how weird and wonderful the natural world can be. And there are few spots more bizarre than Trinidad's Pitch Lake, called "the wonder of the Caribbean."

Trinidad might be one of the most stunning islands in the Caribbean, but "the eighth wonder of the world" is hardly what you'd call beautiful. Located in the southwestern part of the island, just outside the small town of La Brea, Pitch Lake is one of the most unusual attractions in the Caribbean. Around 50 miles from Piarco International Airport, Trinidad's main flight hub, it takes just over an hour to reach by car for visitors arriving on the island, and a similar amount of time from Port of Spain, the capital city. It's a pleasant drive down the west coast, passing the Caroni Swamp Bird Sanctuary, the city of San Fernando, and the gorgeous Vessigny Beach, before arriving at La Brea.

Pitch Lake is an eerie, alien place. An oozing, boiling, thick mass of liquid asphalt, stretching out across an area of more than 100 acres (about 90 football fields) and descending over 250 feet in places. It is one of the most popular tourist sights in Trinidad, a remarkable wellspring of scientific research, and an immensely important part of the island's economy throughout its history.