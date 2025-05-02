This Quirky Japanese Island Known For Gourmet Food Boasts Serene Hot Springs And Onion-Centric Attractions
Awaji Island isn't your typical Japanese destination. Located just an hour's drive from Kobe City, this charming island in the Seto Inland Sea is affectionately known as "Onion Island." It might sound like an odd nickname, but it makes perfect sense once you're there. Thanks to Awaji's tropical climate, it grows sweet gourmet onions that are so iconic there's even a whole museum dedicated to the crop, which also features a giant onion statue. But Awaji is so much more than just onions. The island boasts soft sandy beaches, luxurious hot springs, and a gourmet food scene that is sure to captivate anyone curious enough to travel here.
Awaji is also a great destination for amusement park lovers, featuring the Nijigen no Mori — a paradise for anime, manga, and video game fans. The colorful Hello Kitty Appleland is also found on the island, alongside a Godzilla-themed attraction. If you're into cycling, Awaji offers scenic routes perfect for exploring its flower fields, similar to those found at the dramatic Japanese mountain range of Daisetsuzan National Park on the northern tip of Japan.
While cycling is a popular way to enjoy Awaji, the best way to reach it is by car. As mentioned above, it can be reached from Kobe City, where the nearby Kobe Airport is located. However, reaching Awaji Island from Osaka — another foodie paradise nicknamed "Japan's Kitchen" – via the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge is also possible. This drive will take you around 1.5 hours.
Awaji Island's gourmet onions and food scene
No trip to Awaji Island is complete without a stop at the Uzu-no-oka Onaruto Bridge Memorial Museum, a unique tribute to the island's beloved gourmet onions. One of the highlights is the Awajishima Onion Kitchen Car, a food truck shaped like a giant onion. You can also enjoy a perfect and hilarious photo op with the huge Ottamage onion statue overlooking the ocean. Inside, you'll find crane games with onion-themed prizes, furniture, an onion piano, and a souvenir shop selling plushies and other quirky memorabilia, resembling the products found at an underrated Japanese market in Florida.
Don't forget to try the Awajishima Onion Kitchen Uzu no Oka, the museum's in-house restaurant. The specialty is the onion burgers, which are made with local sweet onions and the gourmet Matsuzaka and Kobe beef that is famous in Awaji. Their shabu-shabu (a hotpot of thinly sliced meat and veggies) and the Awaji beef bowl are must-tries as well, as the dishes showcase both of the island's pride: beef and onions.
But there's even more delicious food to sample while in Awaji. In the northern areas of Iwaya and Higashiura, you can enjoy some fresh whitebait fish and other local delicacies. The Nakahara Suisan is a top restaurant pick, offering fresh seafood with fantastic views of Osaka Bay. The Awaji Yumebutai complex also features both a seafood and beef restaurant, serving customers the best gourmet dishes on the island. Finally, Kokochiyo adds to your foodie journey, with seasonal dishes like fried blowfish, sea eel, and sashimi.
Awaji Island's hot springs and other historical attractions
Awaiji Island also boasts many historical temples and shrines, which are a must-visit for anyone interested in Japanese culture. Some of these are the Honpukuji Temple to the north and the Iwagami and Izanagi shrines in the northwestern part of the island. The Sumoto Castle, which houses the Awajishima Museum, is another must for history buffs. If you want to enjoy a very traditional Japanese puppet show, be sure to head to the Awaji Joruri Puppet Theater on the southern end of Awaji.
At the Iwaya Bay to the north, you'll find the Akashi Kaikyo National Government Park, which is filled with beautiful flower fields stretching as far as the eye can see. As for the island's hot springs, several spots offer comfortable and luxurious inn accommodations where you can stay the night and have a nice, relaxing soak. One of these is the Minamiawaji Hotspring District, home to the Uzushio Onsen. Besides access to the hot springs, this onsen offers guests different kinds of accommodations as well as very delicious food.
On the southern end of Awaji lies the Awaji Hamarikyu Ryokan on Matsubara Beach. Here, you can enjoy beautiful ocean views, ancient shrines, and many other attractions on top of the hot springs. Finally, the Sumoto Hotspring is famous for its rejuvenating waters, multiple kinds of hot spring baths, and coastline facilities with more stunning ocean views to enjoy.