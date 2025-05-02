This Quirky Japanese Island Known For Gourmet Food Boasts Serene Hot Springs And Onion-Centric Attractions

Awaji Island isn't your typical Japanese destination. Located just an hour's drive from Kobe City, this charming island in the Seto Inland Sea is affectionately known as "Onion Island." It might sound like an odd nickname, but it makes perfect sense once you're there. Thanks to Awaji's tropical climate, it grows sweet gourmet onions that are so iconic there's even a whole museum dedicated to the crop, which also features a giant onion statue. But Awaji is so much more than just onions. The island boasts soft sandy beaches, luxurious hot springs, and a gourmet food scene that is sure to captivate anyone curious enough to travel here.

Awaji is also a great destination for amusement park lovers, featuring the Nijigen no Mori — a paradise for anime, manga, and video game fans. The colorful Hello Kitty Appleland is also found on the island, alongside a Godzilla-themed attraction. If you're into cycling, Awaji offers scenic routes perfect for exploring its flower fields, similar to those found at the dramatic Japanese mountain range of Daisetsuzan National Park on the northern tip of Japan.

While cycling is a popular way to enjoy Awaji, the best way to reach it is by car. As mentioned above, it can be reached from Kobe City, where the nearby Kobe Airport is located. However, reaching Awaji Island from Osaka — another foodie paradise nicknamed "Japan's Kitchen" – via the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge is also possible. This drive will take you around 1.5 hours.