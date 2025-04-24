Japan's 'Playground Of The Gods' Is A Dramatically Rugged Mountain Range Brimming With Wildflowers

When you mention Japan, most people will immediately think of its bustling capital, Tokyo, or perhaps Osaka, the city nicknamed "Japan's Kitchen." Not many, however, would think of Hokkaido (the most northern of Japan's islands), well known for its ski resorts and hot springs. Hokkaido's capital, Sapporo, is an extremely underrated city that feels like Switzerland's iconic Zermatt without the crowds. But right at Hokkaido's heart lies a vast expanse of dramatic peaks, winding rivers, and active volcanoes known as Daisetsuzan National Park, which means "great snowy mountains" in Japanese — and for good reason.

Daisetsuzan not only boasts Hokkaido's tallest mountain, Mount Asahidake, but also a handful of other peaks rising to more than 6,000 feet above sea level. The sweeping slopes of Mount Asahidake are covered in blankets of powdery snow from November until May, a paradise for expert off-piste skiers and snowboarders. Once the snow melts, hiking trails along the foothills bring trekkers and campers eager to admire the summertime bloom of vibrant alpine flowers or the tinge of brilliant orange foliage during the autumn. Rivers have carved deep gorges in the craggy terrain, and majestic waterfalls tumble from the rugged cliffs. The sprawling national park is also dotted with an abundance of natural hot spring resorts that can be enjoyed throughout all seasons.

Hokkaido's indigenous Ainu people, who have inhabited the land for centuries before the arrival of mainland Japanese settlers, believe that the world around us, from plants and trees to rivers and mountains, is inhabited by godly spirits. Their reverence for the pristine landscape around Daisetsuzan was so great that, in their native language, they named the mountains Kamuy Mintar, or "the Playground of the Gods." So pack up your hiking boots, warm clothes, and ski gear, because a vacation in Daisetsuzan National Park is sure to be awe-inspiring.