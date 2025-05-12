One Of California's Most Walkable Cities Is Near San Francisco, Offering Streets Lined With Chic Shops

West Hollywood may be California's most walkable city, but Albany is a charming alternative to the celebrity-studded streets. Though it's only a 30-minute trip away from San Francisco when traffic is sparse, Albany has its own personality apart from the big city. While other parts of California feel glitzy thanks to celebrity communities and nightlife, Albany takes on the character of its metro area of Berkeley, with leisure and the arts at the forefront. Berkeley is a hidden gem for pedestrians, and Albany follows suit, though its appeal is slightly different.

Given that Berkeley is home to the University of California, Berkeley, it's understandable that the big city has college vibes. While Albany does host college goers in student housing, it also stands apart when it comes to activities and entertainment for all ages. Unlike its neighbor, Albany has a smaller population, offers chic shops, showcases a variety of locally owned dining options, and houses charming small businesses, all in a family-friendly package.

As far as size, the bayside city of Albany spans under 2 square miles. One main street crosses the city from west to east, offering a very walkable stretch where you can explore some of the city's highlights. On the western side of the city, the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Solano Avenue is the starting point for Albany's main street. Though the neighborhood west of San Pablo Avenue is mostly residential, after you cross the larger avenue, more businesses pop up. There is plenty to see while traveling via sidewalk, especially if shopping is on your list of things to do. It's also convenient to get to from Oakland International Airport; the drive should take around 20 minutes when traffic is light.