One Of California's Most Walkable Cities Is Near San Francisco, Offering Streets Lined With Chic Shops
West Hollywood may be California's most walkable city, but Albany is a charming alternative to the celebrity-studded streets. Though it's only a 30-minute trip away from San Francisco when traffic is sparse, Albany has its own personality apart from the big city. While other parts of California feel glitzy thanks to celebrity communities and nightlife, Albany takes on the character of its metro area of Berkeley, with leisure and the arts at the forefront. Berkeley is a hidden gem for pedestrians, and Albany follows suit, though its appeal is slightly different.
Given that Berkeley is home to the University of California, Berkeley, it's understandable that the big city has college vibes. While Albany does host college goers in student housing, it also stands apart when it comes to activities and entertainment for all ages. Unlike its neighbor, Albany has a smaller population, offers chic shops, showcases a variety of locally owned dining options, and houses charming small businesses, all in a family-friendly package.
As far as size, the bayside city of Albany spans under 2 square miles. One main street crosses the city from west to east, offering a very walkable stretch where you can explore some of the city's highlights. On the western side of the city, the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Solano Avenue is the starting point for Albany's main street. Though the neighborhood west of San Pablo Avenue is mostly residential, after you cross the larger avenue, more businesses pop up. There is plenty to see while traveling via sidewalk, especially if shopping is on your list of things to do. It's also convenient to get to from Oakland International Airport; the drive should take around 20 minutes when traffic is light.
Albany's Solano Avenue is home to countless chic shops
There's a reason Albany's Walk Score is 97, as it's a pedestrian's paradise, and an abundance of sidewalks makes it easy to navigate. If your feet get tired, you can always hop on a bus at one of the stops around town. Along nearly every block, an array of small shops gives Albany its chic vibe and offers entertainment by way of window shopping or actual shopping. Most of the small stores in Albany are along Solano Avenue, but there are also hidden gems throughout the city. The city is also close enough to one of San Francisco's prime shopping neighborhoods for a day trip.
There are many charming, locally-owned shops in Albany, and some are highly-reviewed and popular stops to check out. Shoppers can visit Morningtide for gifts, ceramics, home goods, and clothing, while Stone Room embraces the city's quirky vibe and offers everything related to rocks and crystals. Visitors will find ethically-made goods from Umami Home and Gift, an array of fun toys at Five Little Monkeys, and Mexican goods at Casa Oaxaca. There is even Avenue Yarns, where you can find a perfect keepsake for the knitter in your life.
If Solano Avenue is the place to be for chic shops, then San Pablo Avenue is the place to eat. Many of Albany's best-rated eateries lie along San Pablo Avenue, including the highly praised brunch spot of Sam's Log Cabin. Resembling an actual log cabin, Sam's offers everything from crepes and corn cakes to chilaquiles — although you can stop by for lunch, too. If you're not feeling like brunch, other eateries on San Pablo Avenue include American dishes at Juanita and Maude, Thai food at White Lotus Thai Cuisine, and halal cuisine and Afghan-style kebabs at Hot Shop. Our best advice is to walk a block or two in either direction, as you're bound to discover something delicious.
Albany has more to experience for travelers on foot
If all you do while visiting Albany is shop and eat, you will have explored a lot of what makes the city so amazing. There's still more to see, whether you want to navigate by sidewalk, bike, or public transit. You can access the bay from the Albany Bulb, which offers views of the water. Though the city streets of Albany may lack bike lanes in some places, the paths heading to the bay open up significantly, with plenty of room for pedestrians and cyclists.
If you want to break in your walking shoes even more, consider taking one of Albany's trails for some bay views and fresh air. The Albany Bulb trail is best traveled at low tide, unless you don't mind a dip in the water. For less excitement and great views, take the 0.9-mile Albany Plateau trail, a popular local trek. Or head a bit further inland to Albany Hill, which offers a dry trip that's a bit more challenging, with great city views as a payoff.
The only potential drawback of visiting this supremely walkable city is the fact that there are no hotels in Albany. Though you can easily find accommodation in the neighboring Berkeley, the trip will add at least a few minutes to your commute to Albany's main attractions. If you prefer to immerse yourself in Albany instead of traveling from the next city over, consider a private vacation rental rather than a big-name hotel.