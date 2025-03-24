One Of California's Most Walkable Destinations Is An Energetic College City With Arts And Bayside Beauty
California may not be known for being the best place to walk or get by without a car. However, the city of Berkeley is a hidden gem for pedestrians. Known for being home to the University of California and its thriving arts scene with museums surrounded by the astonishing allure of the San Francisco Bay, Berkeley stands out as a culturally rich city in the United States. Add to this its walkable downtown and iconic streets like Telegraph Avenue, and you get a city that can be easily explored on foot.
Berkeley's calmness certainly resembles that of Sacramento's — another of California's charming college towns. This city also took center stage during the 1960s Free Speech Movement, which is why it is an important cultural and educational hub for students. As such, and to ensure the safety of these students as well as residents, local authorities have been committed to reducing traffic deaths since 2019. The integration of sidewalks and easy-to-access public transportation also make Berkeley a great place to live.
The city is located close to places like Oakland (16 minutes away) and San Francisco — one of America's healthiest cities, 40 minutes away. The two closest airports to Berkeley are the Oakland International Airport (OAK) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO).
The vibrant art scene offered by Berkeley
Berkeley is filled with vast opportunities to enjoy art, from countless museums and galleries, such as the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA) to hosting a lively music and theatre scene. You'll surely be in for a treat when walking around Berkeley.
At BAMPFA, you'll find a collection of more than 25,000 art pieces and 18,000 films featuring a vast diversity of artists and cultures. They also host artistic talks and live performances, making it a must-stop destination on Center Street — just a short walk along downtown Berkeley. Another great stop is UC Berkeley's Botanical Garden, which is also located just a few steps from the city's downtown.
Near UC Berkeley, you'll find the William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre, which has been the stage for many historical and social movements in the city. You can enjoy several plays and live music concerts at the theatre, while places like the Freight & Salvage or the California Jazz Conservatory are two other great venues for enjoying the live music scene. Finally, art lovers visiting Berkeley definitely need to visit the Berkeley Art Center near Shattuck Avenue and take a leisurely stroll along the city's downtown art district and surrounding streets, where you'll find many more galleries — some featuring local artists — worth visiting.
Berkeley's bayside beauty offers many adventures and waterfront restaurants to enjoy
Berkeley is not only a great destination for art lovers, it also offers nature enthusiasts a great deal of activities to enjoy while overlooking the beautiful San Francisco Bay. For example, by visiting Berkeley's marina, you can enjoy a relaxing walk by the sea and partake in sports such as kayaking, windsurfing, and fishing. You can also enjoy a quiet picnic along the waterfront or pay a visit to the nearby Cesar Chavez Park.
The Cesar Chavez Park acts as a wildlife sanctuary, while its open meadows are perfect for biking, hiking, and other family-friendly activities. This park also offers some amazing sunset views of the Golden Gate Bridge, where you'll find a secret beachside campground. Another park worth visiting while in Berkeley is the 2,079-acre Tilden Park. Located all the way to the east, it is a wonderful place for strolling through nature, swimming in Lake Anza, or enjoying a bit of horseback riding. The park is also home to numerous wildlife species like red-tailed hawks, raccoons, and even coyotes.
Back in Berkeley's marina, you'll find many great waterfront restaurants to enjoy. One of these is Skates on the Bay, perched on stilts at the marina's edge just a short distance away from the Berkeley Pier, making it a truly unique dining experience. The Berkeley Boathouse offers delicious dishes such as fish and chips and chicken wings, while also providing guests with lovely views of the sea and of the Golden Gate Bridge as well.