One Of California's Most Walkable Destinations Is An Energetic College City With Arts And Bayside Beauty

California may not be known for being the best place to walk or get by without a car. However, the city of Berkeley is a hidden gem for pedestrians. Known for being home to the University of California and its thriving arts scene with museums surrounded by the astonishing allure of the San Francisco Bay, Berkeley stands out as a culturally rich city in the United States. Add to this its walkable downtown and iconic streets like Telegraph Avenue, and you get a city that can be easily explored on foot.

Berkeley's calmness certainly resembles that of Sacramento's — another of California's charming college towns. This city also took center stage during the 1960s Free Speech Movement, which is why it is an important cultural and educational hub for students. As such, and to ensure the safety of these students as well as residents, local authorities have been committed to reducing traffic deaths since 2019. The integration of sidewalks and easy-to-access public transportation also make Berkeley a great place to live.

The city is located close to places like Oakland (16 minutes away) and San Francisco — one of America's healthiest cities, 40 minutes away. The two closest airports to Berkeley are the Oakland International Airport (OAK) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO).