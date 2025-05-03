A Quiet Hidden Corner Of West Florida Offers Crystal-Clear Springs, Manatees, And A Large Flea Market

Florida is home to a variety of landscapes, ranging from the panhandle's rolling hills to the coastal plains, and from the southern Everglades to the East Coast beaches. Beauty surrounds every part of Florida, but one small, hidden city in the western portion of the Sunshine State is a natural paradise, complete with manatees, moss-covered cypress trees, and clear blue springs boasting year-round warm waters.

Chiefland, the "Gem of the Suwannee Valley," is the gateway to Manatee Springs State Park, a water paradise that manatees come back to each year. Even though they are just here seasonally, the manatees are a big draw to the area. The animals enjoy the year-round 72-degree water during the winter months, escaping colder temps elsewhere. While guests can kayak beside these gentle giants, swimming with them is not allowed. Fortunately, travelers can go snorkeling with manatees at nearby Crystal River, Florida, about 46 miles away.

In addition to various nature and water activities throughout the town and park, there are unique stores and attractions on dry ground as well. The Chiefland Farmers Flea Market is a hot spot for a good bargain. Additionally, guests can peruse a quilt museum, visit a specialty gift shop called The Busy Bobbins, or unwind at the Chiefland Billiards & Sports Bar. If flying into Chiefland is your preference, Jacksonville International Airport is about a two-hour drive (120 miles) away.