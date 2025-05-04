The Enchanting Italian Paradise Filled With Gardens And Elegance Is Best Known As 'Beautiful Island'
There's more to Italy than just the glorious ruins of ancient Rome. Across the country, breathtaking lakes offer romantic escapes from the pressing crowds of the city. Lake Como is a constant favorite, boasting dramatic mountain silhouettes fronted by dreamy villas like the luxury hotel where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce vacationed. But at another lake not far away, a little-known romantic destination is waiting to be explored. Just off the western shore of Lake Maggiore sits the Isola Bella, considered to be one of Italy's most beautiful islands — in fact, its name literally means "beautiful island" in Italian, an appropriate name for this magnificent outcrop.
For centuries, the Isola Bella was a nameless rock, home to a humble fishing village. Then, in the early 1600s, a wealthy member of the aristocratic Borromeo family, Carlo III, ordered the construction of a sumptuous palazzo to honor his wife, Isabella, and the island was christened after her. Built in the Italian Baroque style, the Palazzo Borromeo overflows with opulent rooms and frescoed salons, all elegantly furnished; it once even hosted Napoleon as a guest. The island is visible from the nearby town, Stresa, which is just over an hour by train from Milan. Hop-on, hop-off boats from Stresa ferry passengers back and forth across the lake at 30-minute intervals.
Visitors to the Isola Bella will immediately be greeted by the sight of the palazzo's Italianate gardens, backed by the Italian Alps and flush with greenery as they rise up in tiered layers like a Baroque wedding cake. Spend the day wandering through the garden's elegant parterre, where you'll find white peacocks wandering around the flowerbeds, then stop for a delicious bite of Mediterranean cuisine at one of the island's many enchanting eateries as you enjoy a relaxing lake view.
Explore the the Palazzo Borromeo and gardens on Isola Bella
The stunning interiors of the Palazzo Borromeo reflect the brilliance of 17th-century Italian architecture and design. Not only is it a glimpse into the former residence of Italian nobility, but it also serves as a museum dedicated to the collection of more than 130 paintings by Old Masters like Raphael and Titian, as well as sculptures and decorative objects. Marvel at the soaring domed ceiling in the Salone Nuovo, its delicate blue walls adorned with intricate stucco arabesques. Gilt-framed paintings crowd the walls of the Music Room, which also features a golden piano, and military history geeks will love this tidbit: in 1935, the leaders of Britain, France, and Italy gathered here for the short-lived Stresa Conference to discuss Hitler's violations of the Treaty of Versailles. Other highlights include the Tapestry Gallery and the grottoes down at water level, which are covered from floor to ceiling in a mosaic of shells and pebbles.
Outside, the Baroque gardens are almost more majestic than the palazzo itself, if that can be believed. Two staircases in the outer courtyard lead up to the Teatro Massimo, a monumental terraced edifice adorned with classical sculptures and obelisks, atop which you can enjoy a sweeping view of Lake Maggiore and the Alps beyond. Stroll along the wide gravel paths through neatly manicured lawns, where box hedges have been shaped into symmetrical patterns amidst the breezy shade of citrus trees.
Over in the island's old town, cobbled alleys weave around the quaint houses that line the island's western edge, domiciles that once belonged to fishermen from times long gone. Some of the fishermen's homes have been transformed into elegant apartment rentals, giving visitors the chance to experience the beauty of Isola Bella to its fullest. And, if you have limited time, Stresa is also just a 30-minute drive from Orta San Giulio, another charming town where you'll find one of Italy's most underrated islands.
Where to stay and places to eat in Isola Bella
Exploring enchanting gardens and incredible architecture will surely leave you feeling hungry, so choose from one of the charming dining spots right along the lakefront. One great option is the Ristorante Delfino, serving lunch and dinner options amidst elegant, 18th-century-style surroundings. Dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients offer a sumptuous culinary experience coupled with gorgeous views of Lake Maggiore. Overnight guests will also be able to enjoy breakfast at the Delfino, choosing from a range of sweet to savory options.
Another spot is the Fornello Bottega con Cucina, a chic bistro that doubles as a gourmet bodega. The bistro proudly uses authentic, quality ingredients, like Sicilian-flavored oils, Ossolan cheese, and balsamic vinegar from Modena, which you can pick up from the shop. Sip aperitifs on the terrace, or choose something hearty from the menu, like risotto with pecorino cheese, or perhaps the tagliatelle with three tomato sauce.
Hotels in nearby Stresa are plentiful, but booking a stay on Isola Bella is sure to be unforgettable. Try renting a room at the two apartments conveniently located at the top of the Ristorante Delfino: the Ninfea Suite and the Ortensia Suite both sleep up to four guests in a refined space with two bathrooms, a kitchen, and fantastic lake views. Room rates can be slightly pricey, but it's certainly worth the experience. Another option is the Via del Voltone apartment, an airy loft that sleeps up to seven guests. No matter your plans, a day at the Isola Bella will surely be a wonderful adventure.