The Enchanting Italian Paradise Filled With Gardens And Elegance Is Best Known As 'Beautiful Island'

There's more to Italy than just the glorious ruins of ancient Rome. Across the country, breathtaking lakes offer romantic escapes from the pressing crowds of the city. Lake Como is a constant favorite, boasting dramatic mountain silhouettes fronted by dreamy villas like the luxury hotel where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce vacationed. But at another lake not far away, a little-known romantic destination is waiting to be explored. Just off the western shore of Lake Maggiore sits the Isola Bella, considered to be one of Italy's most beautiful islands — in fact, its name literally means "beautiful island" in Italian, an appropriate name for this magnificent outcrop.

For centuries, the Isola Bella was a nameless rock, home to a humble fishing village. Then, in the early 1600s, a wealthy member of the aristocratic Borromeo family, Carlo III, ordered the construction of a sumptuous palazzo to honor his wife, Isabella, and the island was christened after her. Built in the Italian Baroque style, the Palazzo Borromeo overflows with opulent rooms and frescoed salons, all elegantly furnished; it once even hosted Napoleon as a guest. The island is visible from the nearby town, Stresa, which is just over an hour by train from Milan. Hop-on, hop-off boats from Stresa ferry passengers back and forth across the lake at 30-minute intervals.

Visitors to the Isola Bella will immediately be greeted by the sight of the palazzo's Italianate gardens, backed by the Italian Alps and flush with greenery as they rise up in tiered layers like a Baroque wedding cake. Spend the day wandering through the garden's elegant parterre, where you'll find white peacocks wandering around the flowerbeds, then stop for a delicious bite of Mediterranean cuisine at one of the island's many enchanting eateries as you enjoy a relaxing lake view.