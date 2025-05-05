Sandwiched Between Miami And Fort Lauderdale Is Florida's Best-Kept Secret Family Beach Getaway
Sandwiched between Miami and Fort Lauderdale in Florida's Broward County is a family-friendly beach getaway called Hallandale Beach. It offers easy access to both cities while maintaining its own separate feel. Hallandale Beach moves at a slower and more relaxed speed than its neighbors and its shoreline is usually less crowded.
Hallandale Beach welcomes visitors of all kinds, especially families, and offers many facilities suited for kids. South City Beach Park serves as the main public gateway to the ocean and has conveniences like restrooms and showers, as well as a playground and quick-service food options, making beach days simpler. The park is ADA accessible with beach wheelchairs ready for use. Nearby parks, such as Golden Isles Park and Sunrise Park, have playgrounds, picnic areas, and sports facilities. Community events, including the family-friendly One Hallandale Family Fun Field Day, are held throughout the year.
Venturing out to nearby cities is fairly easy from Hallandale Beach. Miami's artsiest neighborhood of South Beach is around 20 miles away and downtown Fort Lauderdale is a 12-mile drive. Getting to Hallandale Beach from the airport is a seamless commute. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) is about a 25-minute drive and Miami International Airport (MIA) is closer to 30 minutes, although traffic might affect these times.
The best things to do in Hallandale Beach
Though the best beaches in Florida for snorkeling are easily within reach, Hallandale Beach offers plenty of activities both on and off the water, including beach volleyball and bocce ball at South City Beach Park. You can also rent kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, jet skis, and banana boats. Parks like Joseph Scavo Park and OB Johnson Park have facilities for tennis, basketball, and other sports, giving locals and visitors more opportunities to get active away from the shore. Sport fishing on a chartered boat or off the pier is another way for families to enjoy the Atlantic.
For a little reprieve from the sun, check out the monthly Family Fun events that go on at the Cultural Community Center in Hallandale Beach. It has free events for both youngsters and grown-ups alike, including movie nights and Friday evening basketball at the OB Johnson Gymnasium. You can also bring the little ones to Flippo's Indoor Playground and Café, where they can play in the jungle gym or dodge lasers in the Laser Maze.
Where to eat and stay in Hallandale Beach
There are many options for your Hallandale Beach home base, ranging from hotels and budget inns to oceanfront condo rentals. Places like the Beachwalk Resort have suites with kitchens, and amenities like an outdoor pool and beach transportation. If you're budgeting for a longer stay, Richard's Motel Extended Stay and Knights Inn Hallandale are excellent choices. For families seeking greater convenience, there are plenty of apartment-style vacation rentals in the area. If you'd like to splurge, Fort Lauderdale's iconic Pier Sixty-Six resort is a short distance away.
Dining is a great way to experience the cultural diversity in Hallandale Beach, with flavors ranging from Japanese to South American. Eating by the water is a big draw, with places like ETARU serving Japanese-inspired meals right on the oceanfront. Juniper on the Water is a family-friendly spot with Mediterranean cuisine and views of the beach.
Away from the shore is KAO Bar & Grill, serving up Argentinian food in a colorful structure made from repurposed shipping containers. Padrino's Cuban Restaurant serves traditional Cuban meals family-style. Head to the cozy Flashback Diner after the beach for all-day breakfast and diner classics, with the King Kong Chocolate Cake for dessert. Plan your visit during the Hallandale Eats week-long event for special deals and tasty offerings at restaurants all over the city.