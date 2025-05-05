Sandwiched Between Miami And Fort Lauderdale Is Florida's Best-Kept Secret Family Beach Getaway

Sandwiched between Miami and Fort Lauderdale in Florida's Broward County is a family-friendly beach getaway called Hallandale Beach. It offers easy access to both cities while maintaining its own separate feel. Hallandale Beach moves at a slower and more relaxed speed than its neighbors and its shoreline is usually less crowded.

Hallandale Beach welcomes visitors of all kinds, especially families, and offers many facilities suited for kids. South City Beach Park serves as the main public gateway to the ocean and has conveniences like restrooms and showers, as well as a playground and quick-service food options, making beach days simpler. The park is ADA accessible with beach wheelchairs ready for use. Nearby parks, such as Golden Isles Park and Sunrise Park, have playgrounds, picnic areas, and sports facilities. Community events, including the family-friendly One Hallandale Family Fun Field Day, are held throughout the year.

Venturing out to nearby cities is fairly easy from Hallandale Beach. Miami's artsiest neighborhood of South Beach is around 20 miles away and downtown Fort Lauderdale is a 12-mile drive. Getting to Hallandale Beach from the airport is a seamless commute. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) is about a 25-minute drive and Miami International Airport (MIA) is closer to 30 minutes, although traffic might affect these times.