Miami's Artsiest Neighborhood Is A Trendy Beach Paradise Full Of Nightlife, Coastal Hotels, And Tasty Eats
Miami has the distinction of being one of the most exciting cities in the U.S., if not the world. But there's a particular Miami neighborhood that really does have everything: South Beach. With a lively nightlife, stunning coastal hotels, and stellar restaurants, there's something for everyone in this area.
It wasn't always one of Miami's more fashionable and lively neighborhoods. South Beach began life as vast acres of empty farmland before gradually becoming more developed in the late 1800s. Increasing interest from businessmen funded the construction of houses and structures over the years, and it soon became an attractive location for rich families to build mansions in the early 1900s. From then on, South Beach became a luxurious vacation destination.
Today, parts of South Beach still maintain an air of exclusivity, but much of the district is far more welcoming and accessible to casual travelers, offering plenty of attractions that you do not need to be rich and famous to enjoy. South Beach is also a very quick seven-mile drive from Miami International Airport, making it easily accessible via rental car or rideshare.
South Beach's beautiful arts and architecture
Despite its reputation as being quite the party neighborhood, South Beach also has quite a bit of arts and culture to enjoy. One of the best ways to truly immerse yourself in the region's unique atmosphere is to take a walking tour of the Art Deco Historic District, which features tons of buildings in the striking architectural style of the 1920s and 1930s. In this Viator experience, you'll not only learn about the neighborhood's unique aesthetic but also hear scandalous stories from South Beach's past with crime and show business. This is a highly recommended experience, with one reviewer describing it as "a very informative and enjoyable walking tour to see and understand the history of Art Deco buildings in Miami South Beach."
Class up with an evening at the state-of-the-art New World Center and enjoy a performance by the New World Symphony, consisting of some of the most talented up-and-coming classical musicians. Explore the world of provocative art at Florida International University's museum, the Wolfsonian, or check out some of the various art galleries in the area, like the MOA Miami Art Gallery, Art by Picos Pelegri, and Galleria Ca' d'Oro.
South Beach's nightlife and dining
Miami has long been recognized as one of America's best cities for nightlife. With everything from laid-back lounges to dazzling dance clubs, it's tough to beat South Beach's nightlife. If you want a spicy evening that can only be had in Miami, look no further than Mango's Tropical Cafe. Even if you don't know how to dance, the Latin beats they blast are so infectious that your body won't be able to resist moving to the hot rhythms. The vibrant ambiance, lively performances, and nonstop mojitos combine into what is sure to be an unforgettable experience for all guests.
On the other side of the spectrum, there's Ted's Hideaway, the perfect haunt to, well, hide away from the neon chaos of South Beach. Quiet and casual, this joint does away with the bright lights of other Miami bars and clubs, embracing a more low-lit vibe that perfectly lives up to its namesake. For a dive bar, Ted's Hideaway has quite a bit of character and was even voted the Best Dive Bar in 2020 and 2023 by the Miami New Times.
Considering South Beach's status as a coastal town, it makes sense for it to have amazing seafood, the best of which can be found at Joe's Stone Crab, which has been around since 1913. Obviously, stone crab is their specialty, but they also serve up scrumptious steaks, salads, and fried chicken and boast an impressive dessert menu. For some exquisite Eastern Mediterranean dishes, then Byblos is for you. This restaurant serves up a wide range of shareable plates, including Middle Eastern fried chicken, roasted lamb shoulder, and grilled tiger shrimp. Be sure to try their drinks menu, which features uniquely delectable cocktails you won't find anywhere else and wine from around the world.
South Beach's stunning coastal hotels
In case anyone was confused by its name, South Beach is, indeed, a beach community and, as such, has no shortage of hotels with excellent views of the Atlantic Ocean. If you can afford it, consider staying at the SLS South Beach, considered to be the hottest and most luxurious hotel in Miami. The Gabriel South Beach is one of the many opulent hotels South Beach has to offer, featuring classic Art Deco design with modern comforts. Breathtaking ocean views serve as the backdrop to such luxuries as two pools, a concierge, a fitness center, a stellar restaurant, and so much more.
Located right across the street from the beach on the lively Ocean Drive is the Avalon Hotel, a place that does everything it can to remind you that you're on vacation in one of the most happening oceanside cities in the world. Each room is decked out with tropical trappings and even comes equipped with beach chairs for your use. But if you want something a little more cultured, then The Betsy is the place for you. This hotel offers live jazz music every night, art exhibitions, poetry readings, and more, plus all of the amenities you expect from a classy hotel, like a rooftop pool, an amazing restaurant, and a charming cafe.
It's recommended that you visit in spring when the weather is warm but not too hot and before hurricane season arrives. Also, be sure to avoid spring break, which is increasingly becoming the worst time to visit Florida.