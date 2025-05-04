'The Grand Canyon Of Norway' Is A Jewel-Like Fjord With Renowned Views And Cozy Inns

With winter wonderland gingerbread towns alongside national parks that are paradises full of lakes, waterfalls, and endless adventure, Norway is no stranger to natural beauty. One of this country's most beautiful regions is the Aurlandsdalen Valley, carved by glaciers at the Aurlandsfjord arm of the Sognefjord — the country's longest and deepest fjord. Stretching nearly 31 miles from Finse to Vassbygdi, the Aurlandsdalen Valley is known as one of Norway's top hiking destinations. The most famous section of the valley runs between Østerbø and Vassbygdi. Often called "The Grand Canyon of Norway," this dramatic trail winds past steep cliff faces and traverses jewel-like waterfalls along the fjord rivers.

Before the construction of the Lærdal Tunnel, the world's longest car tunnel, this valley served as an important route between eastern and western ends of the country. The valley is also home to rich plant life and unique glacial landscapes, shaped by the most recent Ice Age around 9,000 years ago. The valley is also considered a cultural landscape, housing up to 10 Medieval-era farms and homesteads featuring traditional wood and stone cottages.

The valley offers a range of trails and hikes that can be done as individual day trips or combined into a longer, three-day trek between Finse and Vassbygdi. Many hikers opt for the multiple-day route to enjoy the cozy inns and mountain huts dotted along the way. The hiking season typically begins in May or June and runs through October. Spring hikers are cautioned to look out for landslides, which could be triggered by melting snow.