'The Grand Canyon Of Norway' Is A Jewel-Like Fjord With Renowned Views And Cozy Inns
With winter wonderland gingerbread towns alongside national parks that are paradises full of lakes, waterfalls, and endless adventure, Norway is no stranger to natural beauty. One of this country's most beautiful regions is the Aurlandsdalen Valley, carved by glaciers at the Aurlandsfjord arm of the Sognefjord — the country's longest and deepest fjord. Stretching nearly 31 miles from Finse to Vassbygdi, the Aurlandsdalen Valley is known as one of Norway's top hiking destinations. The most famous section of the valley runs between Østerbø and Vassbygdi. Often called "The Grand Canyon of Norway," this dramatic trail winds past steep cliff faces and traverses jewel-like waterfalls along the fjord rivers.
Before the construction of the Lærdal Tunnel, the world's longest car tunnel, this valley served as an important route between eastern and western ends of the country. The valley is also home to rich plant life and unique glacial landscapes, shaped by the most recent Ice Age around 9,000 years ago. The valley is also considered a cultural landscape, housing up to 10 Medieval-era farms and homesteads featuring traditional wood and stone cottages.
The valley offers a range of trails and hikes that can be done as individual day trips or combined into a longer, three-day trek between Finse and Vassbygdi. Many hikers opt for the multiple-day route to enjoy the cozy inns and mountain huts dotted along the way. The hiking season typically begins in May or June and runs through October. Spring hikers are cautioned to look out for landslides, which could be triggered by melting snow.
Hike the Aurlandsdalen Valley between Finse and Vassbygdi
One of the best ways to get the most beautiful views of the "Grand Canyon of Norway" is to hike through it. The full Aurlandsdalen Valley Trail begins in the remote mountainside village of Finse and traverses the moss-covered highlands towards Geiteryggen. The first section of the hike is around 11 miles long and typically opens in July, later than other parts of the trail. It takes around five hours to complete and offers views of the Hardangerjøkulen Glacier, Norway's sixth-largest glacier, and Finsevatnet Lake. From there, the trail crosses the flatter Buskerud Plateau before reaching Geiteryggshytta, a cozy mountain cabin.
Day two covers a six-mile hike to Stemmerdalen, with the option to stay overnight at Steinbergdalshytta. From Stemmerdalen, it is another six miles — about a four-hour trek — to reach Østerbø. This stretch crosses the Grøna River before arriving in Østerbø. The final section of the hike, between Østerbø and Vassbygdi, is the most famous and often tackled on its own. It spans roughly 12.5 miles and takes six to eight hours to complete.
One of the first landmarks along the trail is Nesbø Farm, built in 1664 and abandoned sometime between 1875 and 1907, like many others in the valley. Shortly after, the trail splits and you'll have the option to follow either the Bjønnstigvarden over the Bjørnestigen Mountain, complete with handrails and stone steps, or a more gentle riverside path. The routes merge and continue past Vetlahelvete, the valley's largest glacial kettle lake, formed during the Ice Age and named for its freezing water temperatures. After an optional dip, you'll follow the river to Sinjarheim Farm, perched at around 1,970 feet above sea level and deserted in 1922. Although the current buildings date back to 1830, the site may have been farmed as early as 1212. From there, the trail passes Almen Farm before reaching Vassbygdi.
Everything you need to know about visiting the Aurlandsdalen Valley
The best places to stay in Aurlandsdalen are Aurlandsvangen and Flåm, two towns just 10 minutes apart. In Flåm, the historic Fretheim Hotel, open since the 1870s, has 122 antique-furnished rooms with mountain or fjord views plus a hiking package that includes packed lunches. Hotel Aurlandsfjord in Aurland is a stylish inn renovated in 2021 with a sustainable bistro and tasting room. For a multi-day adventure, Østerbø Fjellstove offers hiking packages with accommodations for two nights at the remote Steinbergdalshytta Cabin and one night at the hotel. The package also includes meals, a packed lunch, and luggage transfers to Vassbygdi.
Getting to Flåm and Aurland is relatively easy from both Oslo and Bergen. Aurlandsvangen is 109 miles from Bergen — a two-hour-and-40-minute drive. The fastest public transport route is to catch the NW420 bus from Asane Terminal to Aurland, which takes around three hours. For the most scenic route, take the Flåm Railway, one of the world's most beautiful train journeys linking Oslo, Bergen, and Myrdal. The trip between Oslo and Myrdal is five hours and 15 minutes with no transfers, while the journey is just two hours from Bergen. From Myrdal, it's just an hour by train to Flåm
Once in Flåm or Aurland, you'll need to catch the local hiking bus to Østerbø. The service usually runs from June to October, but it offers trains daily in July and August. You can catch trains on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in June, September, and October. The route links Flåm and Østerbø twice daily, stopping in Aurland, Vassbygdi, and Stondalen. The schedule may shift depending on the weather, so make sure to check ahead.