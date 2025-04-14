Norway's Largest National Park Is A Mountain Paradise Full Of Waterfalls, Lakes, And Endless Adventure
If you're looking for adventure, you'll find plenty of it just below the Arctic Circle. While that line splits Norway in two, the country's largest national park lies quietly on the southern half, hiding in plain sight. Hardangervidda National Park isn't the one you always hear about, but that's what makes it so special. It's raw, remote, and somehow still under the radar — you can hike for hours without seeing another person. This is where the silence is broken only by rushing waterfalls or the crunch of your boots on rocks. Spanning plateaus, fjords, and alpine valleys, Hardangervidda National Park is a mountain paradise. The park's vastness is humbling, and its beauty sneaks up on you while not being flashy or overly hyped. Instead, it feels real — like the Norway that postcards and travel ads can never quite capture. A true Norwegian experience through and through, visiting Hardangervidda is something you carry with you long after you've left the trail.
If you're flying into Oslo, the country's capital, expect a scenic three-and-a-half-hour drive west to reach the park. But to save some time and take in incredible vistas along the way, flying into Bergen is a smarter move. Known for its winter charm and the world's largest gingerbread town, Bergen brings you even closer to the national park. From there, it's just a two-and-a-half-hour drive to Hardangervidda. Those already in the nearby town of Odda — famous for its narrow valley views and close proximity to Trolltunga — are only an hour away from this 1,300 square miles of pure Norwegian landscapes.
Hike in Hardangervidda, one waterfall at a time
There's a reason Rick Steves once said he'd live in Norway if he ever left the U.S., and it might be because of the country's natural beauty. Norway has more than its fair share of waterfalls, and Hardangervidda National Park has some of the best, all tucked into mountain trails. The legendary Four Beautiful Waterfalls hike is perhaps the most famous one in the national park. To tackle this route, begin in the village of Kinsarvik and follow the Kinso River as it crashes down four spectacular waterfalls — each one is bigger and more powerful than the last. The final stop, Søtefossen, is a jaw-dropper. The out-and-back trail is about 6.4 miles long, so lace up some solid hiking boots, pack a lunch, and hit the trail early. It's steep in parts and slippery when wet, but the views make it all worth it.
If you want something with big views of mountains, fjords, and even glaciers, try the Hjølmaberget to Såtefjell loop near Øvre Eidfjord. It's a challenging 6.6-mile circuit, but the panoramas — from mossy forests and mysterious valleys to open hilltops — feel like you're walking through multiple different worlds in one go. For serious hikers, the Hardanger Mountain Trail is the top choice. You'll climb the ancient Munketreppene stone steps, reach the 3,412-foot-high plateau, and take in sweeping views of Folgefonna glacier and the fjord below. It's nearly 13 miles and takes most of the day — bring enough water and get ready to sweat. For a multi-day excursion, take on the Kinsarvik to Stavali to Lofthus route. This 22-mile trek includes waterfalls, a mountain hut, and a descent into the charming fruit village of Lofthus. It's a bucket-list trail and one you'll never forget.
Life is wild and free in Hardangervidda
Besides hiking, there's still so much more to explore in Hardangervidda. Wild reindeer roam the open mountain plateaus, moving freely through their seasonal routes with no roads or fences in their way. These are Europe's largest herds, and they've been here for centuries. Look closer, and you might spot an Arctic fox slipping through the rocks, a beaver paddling across a still lake, or an elk standing tall in the distance. Overhead, golden eagles, snowy owls, and falcons dominate the skies. Maintain your distance, though — it's their home, and you're just passing through.
Fishing in Hardangervidda is picturesque and rewarding. Many lakes and rivers in the national park are home to mountain trout and Arctic char. Cast your line into clear, cold waters surrounded by rugged peaks. Keep in mind you can't use live bait or transfer fish between lakes or rivers. During winter, a massive network of cross-country skiing trails stretches across the landscape. Connecting mountain cabins for overnight stays and breaks, the paths beg you to glide through snow-covered forests and frozen lakes, some of which remain skiable into June.
Once July rolls around, the trails swap snow for soil — the start of the hiking season. You can pick berries and mushrooms as you go, but make sure not to pick too many. Breeding and nesting season means its important to tread carefully and avoid sensitive areas. Hunting is allowed in the national park with a proper license. You can enjoy all this and more with your four-legged friend at your side, as long as they're on a leash. Norway offers so many other destinations, like Puinn Sand Beach, one of the best in the Arctic — but the real gem is the canal town of Kristiansand, which transforms into a magical winter wonderland every year.