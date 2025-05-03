Europe's Top Airport Blends Island Allure With World-Class Service In A Dazzling Mediterranean Paradise
As soon as you approach Malta International Airport (MLA), you'll start to feel those vacation vibes. It definitely rivals other breathtaking airports you'll want a window seat for. The views from the airplane alone give you an idea of what to expect — a sun-drenched archipelago where turquoise waters meet history dating back 7,000 years. But what you might not expect is the world-class service at the airport itself.
Malta International Airport has ranked among Europe's top airports for seven years straight. The Airports Council International named it the best airport in the 5-10 million passenger range. According to the Airport Service Quality survey, which collects feedback from departing travelers across hundreds of airports worldwide, Malta International earned a satisfaction score of 4.39 out of 5, placing it in the top eight European airports. Passengers consistently rave about the airport's efficiency and cleanliness and the staff's competency and hospitality.
Your travel experience begins the second you land. Luckily, Malta International Airport leaves a positive impression on the majority of visitors. So if you're flying into this small nation, read on to know exactly what to expect from both the airport and the island.
What to expect at Malta International Airport
Malta International Airport feels small — but not in a bad way. There's only one terminal and 18 gates (though six more are in the works), making it super easy to find your way around the place. Once you land, you'll disembark onto the tarmac — but don't worry. With over 300 days of sunshine yearly, the weather in Malta is rarely of concern. After passing customs and grabbing luggage, you'll exit through the only arrivals doors. Friends picking you up on the other side should have no issues finding you.
When departing, checking your baggage and passing security is also a breeze. Forget walking a few football fields in length; everything is compact. Do you need to arrive three hours in advance? Probably not, although it wouldn't hurt if you want to enjoy a final pastizz while using the airport's free WiFi. Aside from cafés and a few restaurants, there's also a business lounge and a duty-free store. However, we'd avoid long connections here. Since it's fairly small, it's not the best European airport for a layover.
Malta International is located in the city of Luqa. As the only major international airport in the country, this hub makes traveling to and from Malta fairly straightforward. Booking an airport transfer or rideshare (Uber, Bolt) is often cheaper than hailing a taxi. While buses are the most economical choice, they're not always punctual. Renting cars from the airport is an option, but driving on the island can prove challenging. However you travel, rush-hour traffic is rough, especially when compounded by road construction, so plan accordingly. Luckily, being such a small nation (122 square miles), Malta makes it easy to access the country's unique features without hopping on another plane. So once you settle into your accommodation, get ready to explore this little slice of Mediterranean paradise.
Discover the best ways to enjoy Malta
There's a reason Malta is the perfect Mediterranean island for a historic vacation. The nation boasts three UNESCO heritage sites and the world's densest concentration of monuments. The Ġgantija Temples date back to before Stonehenge and the Egyptian Pyramids, and the Hal Saflieni Hypogeum is a 6,000-year-old underground burial site. Meanwhile, the entrance to Mdina is straight out of Game of Thrones — literally. Historic gates enclose this old city, where you'll find narrow alleyways, gorgeous palazzos, and St. Paul's Cathedral.
Malta might cherish its past, but it also embraces the present. The nation's more modern amenities can be found in Valletta and the surrounding areas. The compact capital city offers Baroque architecture and museums alongside trendy restaurants and boutiques. For nightlife, Saint Julian's transforms after dark with clubs and bars lining the street, while Sliema offers upscale shopping and waterfront cafés.
This region is a photographer and nature lover's dream. The town of Marsalforn is famous for coastal views and incredible seafood, while Gozo's red sand beach is known for beautiful sunsets. The Blue Lagoon on the tiny island of Comino offers impressively clear waters perfect for swimming and snorkeling. Don't miss the breathtaking Blue Grotto sea caverns or dramatic Dingli Cliffs. Even the urban landscape captivates with cobblestone streets, cascading Bougainvillea vines, and the ornate door knockers that have become iconic symbols of Malta's architectural charm.