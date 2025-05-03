Malta International Airport feels small — but not in a bad way. There's only one terminal and 18 gates (though six more are in the works), making it super easy to find your way around the place. Once you land, you'll disembark onto the tarmac — but don't worry. With over 300 days of sunshine yearly, the weather in Malta is rarely of concern. After passing customs and grabbing luggage, you'll exit through the only arrivals doors. Friends picking you up on the other side should have no issues finding you.

When departing, checking your baggage and passing security is also a breeze. Forget walking a few football fields in length; everything is compact. Do you need to arrive three hours in advance? Probably not, although it wouldn't hurt if you want to enjoy a final pastizz while using the airport's free WiFi. Aside from cafés and a few restaurants, there's also a business lounge and a duty-free store. However, we'd avoid long connections here. Since it's fairly small, it's not the best European airport for a layover.

Malta International is located in the city of Luqa. As the only major international airport in the country, this hub makes traveling to and from Malta fairly straightforward. Booking an airport transfer or rideshare (Uber, Bolt) is often cheaper than hailing a taxi. While buses are the most economical choice, they're not always punctual. Renting cars from the airport is an option, but driving on the island can prove challenging. However you travel, rush-hour traffic is rough, especially when compounded by road construction, so plan accordingly. Luckily, being such a small nation (122 square miles), Malta makes it easy to access the country's unique features without hopping on another plane. So once you settle into your accommodation, get ready to explore this little slice of Mediterranean paradise.