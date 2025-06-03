The Best Of Pennsylvania's Dutch Country Hides In This Charming Town Full Of Antiques And Scenic Train Rides

Located only an hour and a half from Philadelphia and Baltimore, where you'll find the closest airports, the charming small town of Strasburg sits right in the middle of Pennsylvania Dutch Country. Dating back to the 1700s, the area has maintained much of its early ways of life, but this location has much more to offer than covered buggy rides. Strasburg is made up of historic monuments, museums, and antique gems, offering some of the very best in Pennsylvania Dutch Country.

The Strasburg Rail Road runs right through the town and is to this day the oldest continuously operating railroad in the United States. The circa-1832 railroad still uses historic wood railcars on renovated steam locomotives, and is one of the last to still operate this way commercially. The Strasburg Rail Road offers picturesque 45-minute excursions through Dutch Country, among the best rides in Pennsylvania for vibrant fall foliage views. The train trips are narrated and take riders through the history of the railroad in the region.

However, it's Strasburg's antique shops that are most plentiful. In town, you'll find the Old Mill Antique Store, the Strasburg Antique Market, and Main Street Antiques — and that's just the tip of the vintage iceberg. The town itself is small, but Strasburg is only 8 miles away from Lancaster, and a series of attractions in between. In Lancaster, you'll find even more boutiques and quirky cafes, but if your kids get to visit the nearby amusement park, they may just be willing to pop into one more antique shop with you. Strasburg is most easily accessible by car, which you'll need to take home that giant antique lamp.