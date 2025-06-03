The Best Of Pennsylvania's Dutch Country Hides In This Charming Town Full Of Antiques And Scenic Train Rides
Located only an hour and a half from Philadelphia and Baltimore, where you'll find the closest airports, the charming small town of Strasburg sits right in the middle of Pennsylvania Dutch Country. Dating back to the 1700s, the area has maintained much of its early ways of life, but this location has much more to offer than covered buggy rides. Strasburg is made up of historic monuments, museums, and antique gems, offering some of the very best in Pennsylvania Dutch Country.
The Strasburg Rail Road runs right through the town and is to this day the oldest continuously operating railroad in the United States. The circa-1832 railroad still uses historic wood railcars on renovated steam locomotives, and is one of the last to still operate this way commercially. The Strasburg Rail Road offers picturesque 45-minute excursions through Dutch Country, among the best rides in Pennsylvania for vibrant fall foliage views. The train trips are narrated and take riders through the history of the railroad in the region.
However, it's Strasburg's antique shops that are most plentiful. In town, you'll find the Old Mill Antique Store, the Strasburg Antique Market, and Main Street Antiques — and that's just the tip of the vintage iceberg. The town itself is small, but Strasburg is only 8 miles away from Lancaster, and a series of attractions in between. In Lancaster, you'll find even more boutiques and quirky cafes, but if your kids get to visit the nearby amusement park, they may just be willing to pop into one more antique shop with you. Strasburg is most easily accessible by car, which you'll need to take home that giant antique lamp.
Activities for the whole family in Strasburg
Strasburg is an excellent place to visit with small children. Just 5 miles outside of town is a small, family-oriented theme park called Dutch Wonderland. The park opened in 1963 and has remained a staple of the area ever since, with families returning year after year with their children. In 2025, Dutch Wonderland was bought by Dollywood's parent company, Herschend Family Entertainment. It's yet unclear whether Herschend intends to expand the theme park, but it is easily large enough for a full day or weekend of fun. Plus, after a long day in the park, America's largest buffet is only a 30-minute detour away.
Within the town of Strasburg, children of all ages are welcome on the historic Strasburg Railroad, but there are other museums in town as well. The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is a great companion to the railroad. You'll also find the Choo Choo Barn (filled with model trains), the National Toy Train Museum, the Lancaster County Art Association, and the Strasburg Heritage Society. While these museums are perfect for kids, they're also informational and entertaining enough for adults. The shops around town are also easily accessible on foot along Main Street, including the Strasburg Creamery. If all else fails, ice cream is always a win for travelers of all ages.
Experience Amish culture near Strasburg
The Amish first began to settle in Strasburg in the 1720s and 1730s. To this day, Amish communities live, farm, and sell goods in the area. Just outside Strasburg is The Amish Village, which offers three different tours of its 12-acre property. While there are historic buildings to explore, like the schoolhouse and windmill, The Amish Village also has farm animals, shops, baked goods, picnic grounds, and play areas, among other amenities.
Historic buggy rides are also plentiful in this part of Pennsylvania Dutch Country, driven by local Amish community members and Mennonites. If driving around Strasburg — whether by buggy or car — you'll likely see some Amish roadside stands and farmers markets, which sell everything from fresh produce to homemade whoopie pies and soda. If you're looking for a souvenir, Amish-made furniture is sold throughout the region and will likely appear in antique shops in town as well as in the country. Peaceful Valley Furniture is just one popular location that works with Amish artisans to stock its store.