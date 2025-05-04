Snorkel In Puerto Rico's Pristine Marine Reserve For A Vibrant Undersea Caribbean Experience

Far from underrated during the offseason, Puerto Rico is well-known as the ultimate holiday destination for those wanting to escape cold temperatures. Vacationers seeking underwater adventure have plenty of reason to visit, too, and Tres Palmas Marine Reserve, locatedon the island's western coast in Rincón, is one of Isla del Encanto's best destinations for undersea experiences. Snorkelers and divers have a vibrant wonderland awaiting them here, with a pristine collection of coral reefs and marine life all created by a laudable commitment to conservation. Surfers can also enjoy swells during the colder months, while beachside loungers looking for a calm seaside oasis can simply chill on the shore.

Some locals and surfers know the marine reserve as Steps Beach, named after an incongruous set of concrete stairs in the middle of the sandy expanse. (The steps are the remnants of an old house, now long gone.) Developers have yet to invest heavily in the area, leaving it a relatively untouched slice of natural beauty. Combined with the conservationist nature of the reserve, Tres Palmas offers a good alternative to some of the more popular locations rated as Puerto Rico's best beaches.

You can find Tres Palmas about 95 miles west of San Juan. Take Road 413 from Rincón, and keep your eyes peeled for signs to "PlayaEscalera" — the road to the beach is easy to miss. While you can stop by any time of year, you should expect crowds during the summer. The less crowded and cooler winter months have their own unique charm, with humpback whales stopping by between January and March. Regardless of when you visit, you'll need your beach supplies, plenty of reef-safe sunblock, and snorkeling gear if you plan on swimming among the fish. Inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water, though, as there are no lifeguards.