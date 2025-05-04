Rick Steves Recommends This Comfy And Affordable Type Of Accommodation For Cultural Immersion In France

Beloved travel writer Rick Steves has plenty of advice to help travelers have authentic experiences, from easy ones like learning a few phrases in French before traveling there to broader itinerary changes like choosing Lyon or Marseille over Paris. When it comes to where to stay, Rick Steves has suggested that staying in a room in the home of a person who actually lives at your destination can be an affordable alternative to traditional hotels — and it might actually make your experience more meaningful, too. On his website, Steves explained that travelers shouldn't expect all the amenities of a hotel, and should expect to share bathrooms, but that the savings and enthusiastic local hosts can make it worth giving up those comforts of home.

A trip to France can be a wonderful, even transformative experience — but with so many people longing to have a romantic, classic getaway there, it can be hard to avoid oversaturated areas, like the tourist trap restaurants in Paris. On his website, the European travel expert advises seeking out rooms in private homes all over Europe, including France where they are known as chambre d'hôte, in order to get the best prices — but it may also be the key to having an authentic experience in France and seeing your destination through the eyes of a local. Living alongside actual inhabitants of the city and possibly even getting to know them yourself can bring you into residential areas and away from the traditional touristy areas of your destination.